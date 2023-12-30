en English
New Zealand

Remembering Sir Michael Hardie Boys: A Life of Dedication and Service

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:22 am EST
Remembering Sir Michael Hardie Boys: A Life of Dedication and Service

Sir Michael Hardie Boys, the esteemed former Governor-General of New Zealand, has died at the age of 92. Born in Wellington in 1931, his illustrious career spanned various high-ranking roles in the judicial system, culminating in a five-year term as the country’s vice-regal representative from 1996 to 2001.

Guiding New Zealand Through MMP Elections

During his tenure as Governor-General, Sir Michael was a pillar of stability in a time of significant constitutional change. He oversaw New Zealand’s initial Mixed-Member Proportional (MMP) elections, his legal expertise proving invaluable in guiding the country through this transition. His commitment to the role extended beyond ceremonial duties, believing Governors-General had a duty to voice the community’s anxieties and hopes.

Addressing Societal Issues

Sir Michael was a passionate advocate for addressing societal issues such as inequality, family violence, and child abuse. His dedication to these causes and his promotion of youth excellence marked his term, making him a beacon for social justice and youth empowerment. He was knighted in 1995, and in the following year, he became the first Knight Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, acknowledging his significant contributions to the nation.

Condolences and Tribute

Both Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and current Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro have conveyed their condolences, emphasizing Sir Michael’s legacy of service and dedication. The Prime Minister highlighted his dedication and reliability, while Dame Cindy praised his vice-regal duties and his support for the aspirations of young people.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

