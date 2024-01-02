en English
Rediscovering Philip Harold Sparling: A Community Effort Unearths a Forgotten Life

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
Rediscovering Philip Harold Sparling: A Community Effort Unearths a Forgotten Life

For half a century, Adele Mohi-McGoverin, a woman from Waimarama, has been the custodian of a piece of history, a lone European grave situated on Tiakitai Road. Buried there is Philip Harold Sparling, a man born in Sidcup Kent in 1875, who tragically drowned at Waimarama Beach in 1916 at the young age of 40. Little did she know that her quest for learning more about the man whose grave she’s tended to would lead to a surge of collective memory, piecing together the fragments of Sparling’s life.

Unveiling a Forgotten Life

Mohi-McGoverin’s journey to discover more about Sparling began with a Facebook post. She knew him only through his gravestone: his name, birthplace, and cause of death, and his past as a local store owner. The grave, shrouded in blackberry bushes, was revealed during a clearing in the 1970s, and ever since, she has felt a personal obligation to honor Sparling’s memory.

From Shadows to Light

Her online plea for information yielded an outpouring of responses that painted a richer picture of Sparling’s life. Details emerged about his father’s ministerial role in Kent, and the tragic loss of his two brothers in World War I. Old newspaper clippings shared on the social media platform shed light on the community’s shock and grief at Sparling’s untimely death.

Preserving the Past for the Future

Driven by the belief in the importance of maintaining gravesites, Mohi-McGoverin hopes that her niece will carry on this caretaking tradition. It is her way of ensuring that Sparling, and others like him, are not forgotten. The story of Philip Harold Sparling serves as a reminder that every gravestone carries a narrative, a life lived, and a memory that deserves to be kept alive.

History New Zealand Society
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

