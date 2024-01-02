Rediscovering Philip Harold Sparling: A Community Effort Unearths a Forgotten Life

For half a century, Adele Mohi-McGoverin, a woman from Waimarama, has been the custodian of a piece of history, a lone European grave situated on Tiakitai Road. Buried there is Philip Harold Sparling, a man born in Sidcup Kent in 1875, who tragically drowned at Waimarama Beach in 1916 at the young age of 40. Little did she know that her quest for learning more about the man whose grave she’s tended to would lead to a surge of collective memory, piecing together the fragments of Sparling’s life.

Unveiling a Forgotten Life

Mohi-McGoverin’s journey to discover more about Sparling began with a Facebook post. She knew him only through his gravestone: his name, birthplace, and cause of death, and his past as a local store owner. The grave, shrouded in blackberry bushes, was revealed during a clearing in the 1970s, and ever since, she has felt a personal obligation to honor Sparling’s memory.

From Shadows to Light

Her online plea for information yielded an outpouring of responses that painted a richer picture of Sparling’s life. Details emerged about his father’s ministerial role in Kent, and the tragic loss of his two brothers in World War I. Old newspaper clippings shared on the social media platform shed light on the community’s shock and grief at Sparling’s untimely death.

Preserving the Past for the Future

Driven by the belief in the importance of maintaining gravesites, Mohi-McGoverin hopes that her niece will carry on this caretaking tradition. It is her way of ensuring that Sparling, and others like him, are not forgotten. The story of Philip Harold Sparling serves as a reminder that every gravestone carries a narrative, a life lived, and a memory that deserves to be kept alive.