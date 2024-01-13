en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

Rangatahi Courts: A Beacon of Culturally Responsive Juvenile Justice

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
Rangatahi Courts: A Beacon of Culturally Responsive Juvenile Justice

In New Zealand, a shift towards a more culturally responsive approach to juvenile justice is unfolding. This transformation is embodied in the Rangatahi Courts, a marae-based court system tailored to the needs of Māori youth. Envisioned by Chief District Judge Heemi Taumanu and operational since 2008, these courts focus on integrating Māori customs and community involvement into the legal process.

The Rangatahi Court Approach

Unlike traditional Youth Courts, which can often be perceived as more punitive, the Rangatahi Courts create a more personalized and engaging environment for young offenders. A cornerstone of this system is the Family Group Conference, where a plan is formed to address the young person’s offense and prevent reoffending. This plan is then monitored by various stakeholders, including police, lawyers, social workers, and local Māori elders.

The process demands active participation from the youth. This can include attending a pōwhiri, a Māori welcome ceremony, and regular interactions with all stakeholders. The approach is as much about healing and growth as it is about legal rectification.

Impacts and Success Stories

Two cases stand out in illustrating the impact of the Rangatahi Courts: Marshall Davidson, who struggles with daily life and engagement in a literacy course, and Soloman Harris, an isolated teen grappling with family chaos and legal restrictions. In both instances, the court and its stakeholders provided resources and guidance to help these young men navigate their circumstances.

The Rangatahi Court’s approach has led to a significant reduction in offending, particularly among Māori youth, who are overrepresented in the justice system. Judge Greg Davis, who presides over the Rangatahi Court in Te Tai Tokerau, underscores the effectiveness of this approach, noting that young people often respond more to their elders than to formal authority figures.

Challenges and Forward Paths

Despite its successes, the Rangatahi Courts face challenges, including addressing complex family issues and the socio-economic disparities that underlie much of the youth offending. The Rangatahi Court aims to offer interventions that prevent these youth from becoming serious offenders, recognizing the unique circumstances and starting points of each individual.

In the pursuit of justice, the Rangatahi Courts stand as a testament to the transformative potential of culturally responsive systems. They offer a beacon of hope for young offenders, their families, and the larger community, fostering healing, growth, and a sense of belonging that extends far beyond the courtroom.

0
New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

New Zealand

See more
1 hour ago
Spectator's Acrobatic Catch Steals the Show in Auckland Aces' Super Smash Victory
An unexpected highlight stole the show during the recent Super Smash cricket match at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui. An acrobatic catch by a spectator, off a six hit by Auckland Aces’ Sean Solia, became the talk of the town, earning the title of ‘crowd catch of the season’ from the commentators. The cricket fan initially
Spectator's Acrobatic Catch Steals the Show in Auckland Aces' Super Smash Victory
Simon Denny's 'Optimism' at Auckland Art Gallery: A Futuristic Vision in Augmented Reality
7 hours ago
Simon Denny's 'Optimism' at Auckland Art Gallery: A Futuristic Vision in Augmented Reality
Horse Racing in New Zealand Poised for a Resurgence with $55 Million Renovation at Ellerslie Racecourse
7 hours ago
Horse Racing in New Zealand Poised for a Resurgence with $55 Million Renovation at Ellerslie Racecourse
Horowhenua AP&I Show's Home Industries Section: A Family Legacy and a Growing Tradition
3 hours ago
Horowhenua AP&I Show's Home Industries Section: A Family Legacy and a Growing Tradition
Decoding History: Help Identify Manawatū Heritage's Mystery Photo
5 hours ago
Decoding History: Help Identify Manawatū Heritage's Mystery Photo
NAZ Elite Running Team Gears Up for 2024 with Full Roster and Upcoming Races
6 hours ago
NAZ Elite Running Team Gears Up for 2024 with Full Roster and Upcoming Races
Latest Headlines
World News
China Urges Restraint Amid Rising Yemen Conflict: Implications for the Red Sea and Beyond
4 seconds
China Urges Restraint Amid Rising Yemen Conflict: Implications for the Red Sea and Beyond
Second-Grader Celebrated as 'Heart Hero': Spotlight on Congenital Heart Defects
17 seconds
Second-Grader Celebrated as 'Heart Hero': Spotlight on Congenital Heart Defects
'Shark Tank' Pitch: VibeRide's Innovative Longboard Brake System Aims to Transform Skateboarding Industry
1 min
'Shark Tank' Pitch: VibeRide's Innovative Longboard Brake System Aims to Transform Skateboarding Industry
36th Tour de Nebraska: A Cycling Event that Celebrates Scenic Northern Nebraska
1 min
36th Tour de Nebraska: A Cycling Event that Celebrates Scenic Northern Nebraska
El Nakla: A Palestinian Scot's Struggle Amidst UK's Resettlement Policies
1 min
El Nakla: A Palestinian Scot's Struggle Amidst UK's Resettlement Policies
Keenon Cole's Record-Breaking Performance in Division I Basketball
2 mins
Keenon Cole's Record-Breaking Performance in Division I Basketball
Lincoln County Board Meeting: What to Expect from the Rescheduled Session
3 mins
Lincoln County Board Meeting: What to Expect from the Rescheduled Session
Adult Day Centers in Ohio: A Lifeline for the Elderly and Their Caregivers
4 mins
Adult Day Centers in Ohio: A Lifeline for the Elderly and Their Caregivers
Shaquille O'Neal vs Jusuf Nurkic: A Clash of Basketball Philosophies
4 mins
Shaquille O'Neal vs Jusuf Nurkic: A Clash of Basketball Philosophies
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app