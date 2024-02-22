Rachael King's Magical Return: 'The Grimmelings' Merges Scottish Lore with New Zealand's Splendor

Imagine a world where the misty highlands of Scotland blend seamlessly with the rugged beauty of New Zealand's South Island. This is the enchanting setting of Rachael King's latest young adult novel, 'The Grimmelings'. After a 12-year hiatus, marked by her impactful tenure at the WORD Christchurch Writers Festival, King embarks on a new literary adventure, drawing from the rich tapestry of Scottish folklore and the compelling landscapes around her.

Advertisment

From Folklore to Fiction: The Genesis of 'The Grimmelings'

King's journey into the mystical world of 'The Grimmelings' began with her fascination with Scottish poet Robin Robertson and British writer Robert Macfarlane. Particularly inspired by Macfarlane's Landmarks and his curated collection of nature words on Twitter, King aspired to weave these elements into her narrative. 'The Grimmelings' is set in a fictional part of the Southern Lakes region and tells the story of a 13-year-old girl living on a horse trekking farm, where magic and the stark beauty of the landscape intertwine.

A Novel's Journey Across Continents

Advertisment

Despite its firm rooting in New Zealand's South Island, 'The Grimmelings' has found an enthusiastic audience far beyond its geographical inspirations, particularly among UK school librarians, thanks to its publication by Guppy Books. This cross-continental appeal underscores the universal allure of stories that connect us to the natural world and our shared folkloric heritage.

Empowering Young Minds Through Literature

At the heart of King's mission with 'The Grimmelings' is a profound belief in the power of children's books to foster empathy and fuel the dreams of young readers. She emphasizes the unique way children absorb stories, "Books for young readers have the potential to shape their understanding of the world, encouraging them to dream bigger and empathize deeper."