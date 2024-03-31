Queenstown Laundromat Owner Ordered to Pay $60,000 for Unfair Dismissal of Former Employee and Friend

In a landmark decision, the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has mandated Queenstown Local Laundry Services' director, Jody King, to compensate Vanessa Chandler, a former employee and once-close friend, with nearly $60,000. This ruling comes after Chandler was found to have been unjustifiably dismissed, marking a significant case of employment breach in Queenstown.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Dispute

The disagreement between King and Chandler, which culminated in Chandler's dismissal, has its roots in a longstanding friendship turned sour over employment conditions. Initially hired as a laundress and later as a laundry supervisor, Chandler's employment conditions deteriorated post-COVID-19 lockdowns, leading to a unilateral reduction of her working hours without proper documentation or a fair process. The situation escalated when King attempted to address the issues in a manner that the ERA later described as containing "negative and pejorative comment" towards Chandler, further straining their relationship.

The ERA's Findings

Advertisment

ERA member David Beck's investigation into the matter revealed a lack of fair process in Chandler's dismissal, identifying it as a "unilateral breach of her employment agreement." The ERA's decision to award Chandler $25,000 in wage arrears, $20,000 for humiliation, loss of dignity, and injury to feelings, and $13,345 in lost wages underscores the seriousness of the breach. Beck criticized the dismissal and redundancy process as "flawed," leading to "significant detriment" for Chandler.

Implications of the Ruling

This case highlights the critical importance of fair employment practices and the necessity for employers to adhere to contractual obligations and statutory requirements. Beyond the financial compensation, the ERA's ruling serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of mishandling employment relationships, especially those that intertwine personal connections with professional duties. For the Queenstown community and beyond, this case may prompt a reevaluation of employment practices, ensuring that fairness and dignity remain at the forefront of employer-employee relations.