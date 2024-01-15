Queenstown Lakes District Council Addresses Wastewater Overflow

The Queenstown Lakes District Council is grappling with an overflow of partially treated wastewater from the Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant. The incident, which occurred on Monday, sent effluent into a nearby natural swamp. Despite this, officials have confirmed that the Shotover River remains uncontaminated.

Ongoing Investigation

Otago Regional Council compliance officers are currently investigating the situation. They are working diligently to discern the cause of the overflow and devise a robust solution. It is crucial to note that this incident is separate from the ongoing repairs at the wastewater treatment plant, which have elicited an unpleasant odor in the Frankton area.

Unpleasant Odor Grips Frankton

The odor emanated from complications with the sludge processing and dewatering system at the wastewater treatment plant. These issues have also caused problems with the facility’s aeration grids. In response, the council has put a temporary aerator into operation and has installed parts from the United States to expedite the repair process.

Progressive Recovery Expected

Officials are optimistic about the situation, expecting the biological process that treats the wastewater to progressively recover. This recovery will subsequently lead to a decrease in the odors pervading the surrounding area. The council remains committed to resolving the issue and restoring normalcy for the residents of Queenstown Lakes District.