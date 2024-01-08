en English
Law

Prison Watchdog Examines Treatment of Youth in Custody: A Close Look at Conditions and Practices

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
New Zealand’s Office of the Inspectorate is conducting a thorough investigation into the treatment of young individuals in the country’s custody. This probe is a response to numerous changes in justice laws and policies, including a notable 2019 revision that brought 17-year-olds under youth jurisdiction. The inquiry also follows a string of incidents, such as the closure of a youth unit at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison after a riot.

Inspection Objectives

The inspection’s main objective is to assess whether the Department of Corrections adheres to domestic laws and international best practices in its management of young offenders. Commencing in September, the inspection involves visiting all 18 jails in the country and conducting interviews with inmates, their families, and staff members.

Focus on Young Men and Women

The investigation will particularly concentrate on young men, often accommodated in mainstream prisons like Mount Eden and Spring Hill Corrections Facilities, and young women. The latter group has never had a dedicated youth unit and are also placed in mainstream facilities. The probe aims to identify areas in which the system excels, as well as those that require improvements, taking into account the distinctive developmental needs of young people up to 25 years of age.

Expected Outcomes

The findings from this comprehensive investigation are anticipated to be published around mid-year. The probe comes in the wake of various incidents that underscore issues within the system. These include staff and young people injuries during a fight at a Christchurch youth justice facility, alleged arranged fights among residents as intimidation tactics, a teenager hospitalized after sustaining injuries from a hot water and sugar attack, and an attempted breakout that resulted in a standoff on a gym roof at an Oranga Tamariki youth justice facility.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

