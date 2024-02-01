Prime Minister Christopher Luxon Engages with Māori Tribal Leaders at National Iwi Chairs Forum

As New Zealand's Waitangi Day approaches, an event of profound significance unfolded in Kerikeri, Northland — the National Iwi Chairs Forum. The forum, attended by leaders of over 74 iwi (tribes), served as a platform for crucial discussions with the recently formed Coalition Government. The central attendees included Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Finance Minister Nicola Willis, and Act Party leader David Seymour, demonstrating the forum's significance in policy-making and fostering dialogue.

Deliberating on National Matters

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon addressed the media at precisely 12:15, underlining pivotal issues currently facing Māori communities. The discussions, broadcasted live, emphasized strengthening iwi positions on national matters. The forum aimed to pave the way for more potent engagements with the New Zealand government, fortifying the ties between the state and the tribes.

Reinforcing Unity and Self-Determination

The forum resonated with themes of kotahitanga (unity) and mana motuhake (self-determination) mirroring the spirit of the Treaty of Waitangi. The discussions shed light on He Whakaputanga, the Declaration of Independence, and Te Tiriti, underscoring their significance in the ongoing Waitangi celebrations. The forum, thus, served not only as a discussion platform but also as a prelude to the national Waitangi Day celebrations, reinforcing the importance of unity and self-determination.

Addressing Pressing Issues

Among the topics deliberated upon were health, education, the economy, and climate change. These pressing issues, crucial to both the tribes and the nation as a whole, were examined in the light of the proposed Treaty Principles Bill. The discourse provided a stage to reflect on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in these areas, paving the way for continued partnership and understanding.

In conclusion, the National Iwi Chairs Forum served as a dynamic platform for dialogue and cooperation between the New Zealand government and Māori Iwi leadership. With the Waitangi Day celebrations on the horizon, the forum underscored the continued relevance of the Treaty of Waitangi and the ever-present need for unity and self-determination.