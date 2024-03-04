Prepare for Winter Now: Horizons Council Urges Early Firewood Storage for Cleaner Air

As warmer months approach, Horizons Regional Council emphasizes the importance of sourcing and storing firewood early to ensure a cost-effective and environmentally friendly winter. Environmental scientist Harold Barnett highlights the benefits of preparing firewood ahead of winter, including cost savings and reduced carbon emissions. By choosing wood with a moisture content of 25% or less, residents can contribute to better air quality and a warmer home.

Early Preparation Saves Money and Environment

Securing green or wet wood in advance allows it to dry over time, making it a more efficient and cleaner-burning fuel option for the colder months. Barnett explains that buying wood early and allowing it to season correctly can be significantly cheaper than purchasing dry wood when demand is higher. This practice not only saves money but also ensures that the wood burns more efficiently, reducing the emission of fine particles that can harm air quality.

Proper Firewood Storage Techniques

Barnett offers practical advice on storing firewood to maximize its drying potential. He suggests splitting wood into 15cm-thick pieces for faster drying and storing it off the ground in a criss-cross pattern to facilitate air circulation. Covering the top of the woodpile while leaving the sides exposed ensures it remains dry and seasons well over six to 12 months. Additionally, Barnett warns against the dangers of a dirty chimney, advising regular checks and cleaning to prevent chimney fires and further reduce air pollution.

Supporting Eco-Friendly Initiatives

In a related effort to promote environmental sustainability, Palmerston North City Council is offering a Resource Recovery Fund to support community groups and small businesses with eco-friendly projects. With $40,000 available, the fund aims to encourage initiatives focused on reducing, reusing, and recycling, helping the city move towards its goal of increasing waste diversion from landfill. Applications for the fund are open until March 29, signaling the council's commitment to fostering a greener community. Together, these initiatives highlight the region's dedication to environmental stewardship and public health. By planning ahead and supporting eco-friendly projects, residents and local organizations can play a significant role in ensuring a cleaner, healthier winter and a sustainable future for their community.