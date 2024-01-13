en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Power Outage Hits Porirua: Hundreds in the Dark, Restoration Underway

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Power Outage Hits Porirua: Hundreds in the Dark, Restoration Underway

Over 1,100 homes in Porirua, a city in New Zealand, experienced a power outage whose cause remained unknown for some time. The areas that were affected included Papakowhai, Porirua City Centre, Paremata, Aotea, Porirua, and Pukerua Bay. Wellington Electricity, the local electricity supplier, was quick to clarify that the power outage was not connected to the large scrub fire that had ravaged Porirua the previous day, as the two incidents occurred on different power supply lines.

Efforts to Restore Power

Wellington Electricity swiftly moved to restore power to the affected homes. As of the latest update, power has been reinstated to a majority of the homes, with approximately 260 still remaining in the dark. The company has projected that power would be fully restored by 12.30pm, offering some respite to the affected residents.

Power Outage and its Impact

A power outage of such a scale can have a significant impact on the daily lives of residents, affecting everything from heating and lighting to the operation of essential household appliances. This particular outage left over 1,100 homes without power, disrupting the normal routine of many residents. Wellington Electricity has not yet revealed the exact cause of the outage, but it has stressed that it was unrelated to the scrub fire that occurred in Porirua the previous day.

The Road to Normalcy

While the power outage has undoubtedly caused inconvenience, the quick response and ongoing efforts by Wellington Electricity are helping to restore normalcy. The company’s prompt updates and reassurances have kept residents informed about the progress being made and given them an idea of when they can expect their power to be restored. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of reliable power supply and the role utility companies play in swiftly addressing such disruptions to minimize inconvenience.

0
Energy New Zealand Social Issues
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
23 mins ago
UK's Largest Battery Storage Facility Gets Green Light in Leicestershire
The UK’s energy landscape is set to undergo a significant transformation as Blaby District Council has given the green light to Exagen’s proposal for a large-scale battery storage facility in Leicestershire. The 19-acre site, referred to as the Normanton Energy Reserve, is anticipated to be one of the largest in the country upon its completion.
UK's Largest Battery Storage Facility Gets Green Light in Leicestershire
Ghana's Power Struggle: The Public's Plea for Predictability Amidst Dumsor
29 mins ago
Ghana's Power Struggle: The Public's Plea for Predictability Amidst Dumsor
Leadership Crisis at Malawi's Electricity Generation Company Amidst Energy Sector Reforms
59 mins ago
Leadership Crisis at Malawi's Electricity Generation Company Amidst Energy Sector Reforms
Edinburgh Boiler Company Ushers in New Era with Leadership Change
24 mins ago
Edinburgh Boiler Company Ushers in New Era with Leadership Change
MVCC's Natural Gas Contracting Hurdles Amidst Successful Electricity Aggregation
27 mins ago
MVCC's Natural Gas Contracting Hurdles Amidst Successful Electricity Aggregation
Carel to Host Interactive Webinar on Heat Pump Technologies and Policies
27 mins ago
Carel to Host Interactive Webinar on Heat Pump Technologies and Policies
Latest Headlines
World News
Asia in Turmoil: India's Onion Export Restrictions, Protests in Pakistan, and Unrest in Papua New Guinea
24 seconds
Asia in Turmoil: India's Onion Export Restrictions, Protests in Pakistan, and Unrest in Papua New Guinea
Celtics vs. Rockets: More Than a Game, a Reunion
2 mins
Celtics vs. Rockets: More Than a Game, a Reunion
Countdown Begins: Taiwan’s Presidential Race and its Global Impact
3 mins
Countdown Begins: Taiwan’s Presidential Race and its Global Impact
Beaconsfield Hotel in Melbourne Eyes Reopening Nearly 20 Years After Tragedy
3 mins
Beaconsfield Hotel in Melbourne Eyes Reopening Nearly 20 Years After Tragedy
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: A Battle of Allegations and Defenses
5 mins
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: A Battle of Allegations and Defenses
Novak Djokovic: Ready for the 25th Grand Slam Victory at Australian Open 2024
6 mins
Novak Djokovic: Ready for the 25th Grand Slam Victory at Australian Open 2024
Bestival's Co-Founder Rob da Bank to Transform Isle of Wight into 'Sauna Isle'
6 mins
Bestival's Co-Founder Rob da Bank to Transform Isle of Wight into 'Sauna Isle'
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates GOP Division on Government Spending
7 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates GOP Division on Government Spending
What Do Pilots Do When They're Passengers? Professional Tips for Air Travel
7 mins
What Do Pilots Do When They're Passengers? Professional Tips for Air Travel
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
13 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
12 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app