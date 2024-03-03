Park with Purpose: NZ Rural Games Car Park Fundraiser for Kidney Care

Park with purpose at the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games this weekend in Palmerston North. A gold-coin donation car parking initiative at the Railway Reserve from March 8-10 aims to support the renal service at Palmerston North Regional Hospital, offering vital care for patients with kidney disease in Manawatū-Whanganui.

Supporting Renal Services

The funds raised from the Park with Purpose initiative will go directly to the renal service at Palmerston North Regional Hospital. This service plays a crucial role in providing care for patients dealing with kidney disease, offering consultations, dialysis, and transplants. For those unable to undergo home dialysis, the haemodialysis unit at the hospital becomes a lifeline. The initiative, led by Karensa Dennis of the Zone 2 Lions Clubs, exemplifies the community's commitment to supporting vital healthcare services while also easing parking congestion during the games.

A Celebration of Rural Traditions and Sports

The New Zealand Rural Games, set to take place in Palmerston North, celebrates the nation's rich rural traditions through a variety of sports and competitions. With events ranging from sheepdog trials and Highland Games to egg roulette and cowpat throwing, the games offer something for everyone. Anticipated highlights include major championship clashes in the Stihl Timbersports championships and the Forest Industry Contractors Association Golden Loader title. Additionally, attendees can enjoy axe throwing, chainsaw sculpture, and the traditional Māori team game kī-o-rahi, making the Rural Games New Zealand's largest rural sporting extravaganza.

Community Collaboration and Free Transportation

The Park with Purpose initiative represents a collaboration between the New Zealand Rural Games Trust, Lions Clubs, and local authorities. With the Palmerston North City Council providing the Railway Reserve for free and Horizons Regional Council offering free bus services for attendees, the initiative not only supports a critical healthcare service but also promotes sustainable transportation options. Dr. Norman Panlilio, a renal physician at Te Whatu Ora MidCentral, highlighted the Lions Clubs' long-standing commitment to supporting dialysis equipment for the hospital, underscoring the community's collective effort to assist patients living with chronic kidney disease.

The initiative and the games themselves exemplify the spirit of community and the importance of coming together to support one another, whether through celebrating rural traditions or contributing to vital healthcare services.