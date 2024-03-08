Palmerston North Artist Darcelle Nesser Unveils 'Palm in Our Hands' - A Charcoal Journey Through Palm Oil History

Palmerston North's own Darcelle Nesser has taken a deep dive into the complex history of palm oil, culminating in her latest project, 'Palm in Our Hands'. This book, a collection of 154 charcoal drawings, explores the profound impact of palm oil on human history and the environment. Inspired by the resilience of an orangutan in Borneo, Nesser spent close to a year researching and visualizing the narratives intertwined with the cultivation and trade of palm oil. Her artwork is currently on display at Square Edge Arts Centre, inviting viewers to engage with history through a visual and emotional lens.

Art Meets Activism

Nesser's journey began with a single painting of an orangutan, which reignited her childhood passion for rainforest conservation. Determined to shed light on the issues surrounding deforestation and palm oil production, she embarked on creating 'Palm in Our Hands'. Through her charcoal drawings, Nesser aims to evoke a sense of curiosity and empathy, encouraging people to reflect on the global dependency on palm oil and its environmental repercussions. The medium of charcoal, chosen for its ability to convey mood and emotion, became both a challenge and a tool for Nesser, requiring her to take frequent breaks to maintain her vision and emotional well-being.

Historical Perspective and Personal Reflection

The book not only delves into the historical journey of palm oil from Africa to Asia but also highlights its versatile applications, from candles and soap to modern preservatives and emulsifiers. Nesser painstakingly placed herself in the shoes of those involved in its cultivation and trade, imagining their thoughts, feelings, and aspirations. This immersive approach allowed her to bridge the gap between historical texts and the human stories behind them. Nesser's acknowledgment of past illustrators and historians underscores the collective effort to preserve history through art.

Beyond the Canvas

Aside from her exploration of palm oil, Nesser's artistic endeavors extend to other passions, including astrophysics and the human connection through fruit. Her exhibition, 'The Fruit Spectrum of the Human Experience', offers a personal yet universal biography through 14 oil paintings. Nesser's work on public murals around Palmerston North, including space and fruit-themed murals, further showcases her diverse talents and interests. Her dedication to storytelling, whether through the lens of history, space, or everyday objects, invites viewers to find deeper meaning and connection in their own lives.

With 'Palm in Our Hands,' Darcelle Nesser challenges us to see beyond the surface of historical facts and engage with the emotional and ethical dimensions of our consumption patterns. Her work serves as a reminder of the power of art to inspire change and foster a deeper understanding of our place in the world. As the exhibition continues until March 24, visitors have a unique opportunity to experience Nesser's vision and perhaps, find a new perspective on the palm oil narrative.