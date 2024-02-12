Pacific LGBTQIA+/MVPFAFF Artists: Empower Your Voice with the Aniva Artist in Residency Program

In an inspiring collaboration, Pātaka Art Museum and Creative New Zealand have come together to offer the Aniva Artist in Residency program for Pacific artists who identify as LGBTQIA+/MVPFAFF. This initiative, designed to empower and support underrepresented voices, is now accepting applications for the 2024 residency. The deadline for submissions is 5th April, with the program scheduled to run from June to November.

Unleashing Potential and Nurturing Talent

The successful applicant will receive a generous grant of $18,000 to support their arts practice, along with funding for domestic travel, accommodation, and project costs. For the 2024 residency, priority will be given to performing artists, reflecting the program's commitment to nurturing diverse talents and fostering a more inclusive arts landscape.

Cath Cardiff, Senior Manager Arts Development Services at Creative New Zealand, emphasized the program's importance. "The Aniva Artist in Residency program is a vital platform for Pacific LGBTQIA+/MVPFAFF artists to showcase their work and engage with the wider arts community. We're proud to support these artists and help them reach new heights in their careers."

Investing in Aotearoa's Cultural Future

The Aniva Artist in Residency program is more than just a financial opportunity; it's a chance for artists to connect with their roots, explore their identities, and contribute to Aotearoa's rich cultural tapestry. By investing in Pacific LGBTQIA+/MVPFAFF artists, Pātaka Art Museum and Creative New Zealand are not only celebrating diversity but also shaping the future of the arts in Aotearoa.