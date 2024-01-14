Otago Region Grapples with Dry Conditions: Urgent Calls for Water Conservation

As the region of Otago in New Zealand grapples with dry conditions, low flows in several waterways, including the Manuherekia, Lindis, Taieri, Cardrona, Shag, and Waiwera catchments, are raising concerns. The Otago Regional Council (ORC) is calling for residents and consent holders to conserve water as rivers continue to run low and further dry weather is forecasted.

Urgent Calls for Conservation

In a time of scarcity, Jo Gilroy, ORC's Acting General Manager Regulatory, has stressed the necessity for swift practical measures to reduce water usage. The council and the community are working in tandem to manage the situation, with the council's staff actively checking rivers for any adverse ecological effects, reaching out to consent holders, and monitoring water takes.

Community Efforts and Potential Measures

Communities have been proactive in managing water collectively. As the dry spell continues, the ORC is contemplating a water shortage direction, a measure under the Resource Management Act previously implemented in Southland in 2022. This may involve requesting people to limit or cease water usage.

Advice for Landowners and Urban Residents

Landowners are encouraged to check for leaks in stockwater infrastructure and to follow good irrigation practices. Urban residents, on the other hand, are advised to abide by local council water restrictions. To aid residents in staying updated, the ORC offers an environmental data portal with information on river flows.