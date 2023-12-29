Ocean Flyer Set to Revolutionize New Zealand Transport with Seagliders

In a move set to revolutionize the transport landscape in New Zealand, Ocean Flyer company is introducing seagliders—an innovative electric ferry-plane hybrid that promises to traverse the distance from Whangārei to Auckland in just 35 minutes. This shift in transportation dynamics comes in response to recent gridlock traffic during the holiday season, which saw extensive queues on the roads. Ocean Flyer has inked a $700 million deal with US firm Regent for 25 seagliders, with plans to operationalize by 2026.

Seagliders: A Leap into the Future of Transport

Seagliders operate by floating, hydrofoiling, and flying just above the water’s surface at speeds exceeding 300km/h. This alternative mode of transport, according to Ocean Flyer’s CEO, Shah Aslam, will drastically cut travel time and is crucial in light of the recent traffic congestion. The deal with Regent includes both 12-seat and 100-seat models, enhancing its reach and accessibility. As a safety feature, seagliders can land on water if necessary, thereby combining speed with security.

First Beneficiaries: Northland Region

The Northland region of New Zealand is expected to witness the benefits first-hand, with memorandums of understanding already in place between Ocean Flyer, Northport, and Northland Inc. These agreements signal the beginning of a new era for transportation in the region and will serve as a blueprint for further expansion.

A Sustainable, Affordable Travel Option

The new service aims to provide an environmentally sustainable, fast, comfortable, and affordable travel option. Ticket prices are expected to range between $55 to $75 for the trip from Whangārei’s Marsden Point to downtown Auckland. This price point positions the seaglider service as a viable alternative to traditional road transport, potentially reducing carbon emissions and easing traffic congestion.

Next Steps: Infrastructure Development

Ocean Flyer is now turning its focus towards developing the necessary port infrastructure to support the upcoming seaglider routes. This includes the establishment of charging stations and passenger terminals. Regent, the aerospace company providing the seagliders, is scheduled to test a crewed, full-size prototype by the end of 2024. With preparations in full swing, Ocean Flyer stands shoulder to shoulder with other transportation giants like Japan Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, who have also shown interest in Regent’s technology.