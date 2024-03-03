NZ-China Earthquake Lab Collaboration Yields Groundbreaking Seismic Resilience Solutions

Real-life earthquake testing on three-storey buildings in one of the world's largest earthquake laboratories has delivered groundbreaking results, showcasing the strength of New Zealand's engineering innovations. This collaboration between New Zealand and Chinese engineers at the Tongji University in Shanghai under the ROBUST project has set new benchmarks in seismic resilience, highlighting the effectiveness of innovative connections designed to reduce building damage during earthquakes.

International Collaboration for Seismic Innovation

Under the ROBUST project, engineers from New Zealand have teamed up with their counterparts at Tongji University's International Laboratory for Earthquake Engineering to test various seismic resilience technologies. The project, coordinated by Professor Greg MacRae from the University of Canterbury, aims to explore the potential of New Zealand's engineering solutions on a scale not feasible within the country. The collaboration involves several New Zealand research agencies and is supported by EQC Toka Tū Ake, demonstrating a successful international effort in pushing the boundaries of earthquake engineering.

Advanced Testing for Future-Proof Buildings

The tests conducted in Shanghai focused on innovative building connections, including the sliding hinge joint developed by Professor Charles Clifton and further improved by Dr Shahab Ramhormozian. These connections were tested against shaking more intense than that of the Canterbury earthquake, providing valuable data on their performance and resilience. The project not only validates these innovative solutions but also enhances engineers' understanding of designing and improving seismic resilience systems. This testing is crucial for the development of buildings that can withstand significant earthquakes, minimizing damage and potentially saving lives.

Implications for Global Seismic Resilience

The successful outcomes of the ROBUST project underscore the importance of international collaboration in advancing earthquake resilience. The technologies tested, some of which are already in use in New Zealand, will benefit from the data gleaned from these tests, informing future building designs both in New Zealand and around the world. EQC Head of Research Dr Natalie Balfour highlighted the project as an example of how diverse funding sources can unite to support world-leading research, with the ultimate goal of creating safer, more resilient communities.

This collaboration between New Zealand and China not only validates existing engineering solutions but also fosters the exchange of knowledge and ideas, paving the way for innovative approaches to earthquake resilience. As the world continues to seek ways to protect infrastructure and lives from the devastating effects of earthquakes, the work of the ROBUST project offers hope and direction for future endeavors in seismic engineering.