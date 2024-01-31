NZ Airports Challenges Commerce Commission's Decisions, Calls for Regulatory Stability

The New Zealand Airports Association (NZ Airports) has sought legal redress against the Commerce Commission's recent determinations on Input Methodologies. The association, in collaboration with Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch Airports, has filed an appeal with the High Court, claiming that the current methodologies lack the stability and predictability required for future infrastructure investments.

Seeking Stability in Regulatory Framework

Input Methodologies serve as part of the regulatory framework under Part 4 of the Commerce Act. This legislation governs how airports plan and finance their infrastructure projects, which are instrumental in maintaining and boosting New Zealand's connectivity, regional development, and readiness for decarbonised aviation technology. NZ Airports and its allies contend that the present methodologies are unsatisfactory and could undermine crucial long-term investment in vital infrastructure.

Concerns Over Increased Costs for Consumers

NZ Airports' Chief Executive, Billie Moore, has voiced concerns that the Commerce Commission's current approach could lead to increased costs for consumers. Moore points to material technical errors in the Commission's final report, which could inadvertently hike prices for consumers.

Aiming for Constructive Engagement

NZ Airports has highlighted the importance of an economic regulation that provides certainty for both investors and consumers. The association intends to engage constructively in the merits review process, aiming to bring about a regulatory environment that fosters stability and promotes long-term investments in infrastructure.