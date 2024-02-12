NPS NHD: A Crucial Step to Protect Communities from Future Flooding

Forest Bird's urgent call to the ministers for the environment and climate change is a clarion cry for the passing of the National Policy Statement on Natural Hazard Decision Making (NPS NHD). This crucial policy would arm councils with the necessary tools to prevent development in flood zones, thereby reducing the risk to life and property and enabling environmental restoration.

A Grower's Despair: The Tale of Jonty Moffett

In the lush landscape of Hawke's Bay, a grower named Jonty Moffett is haunted by the specter of repeated destruction caused by floods. His orchards, pack-house, and family home were all submerged last year during Cyclone Gabrielle. The deluge wiped out 60 hectares of apple trees and a staggering 85% of his melon crop.

In an attempt to stay afloat, Moffett planted vegetable crops for immediate cash flow. However, the cost to replant the apple orchards looms large. He is convinced that flood protection measures, such as slowing down water in the hills and speeding it up in the flats, are essential to prevent future flooding.

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council: A Race Against Time

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council has been working tirelessly to repair the stopbanks, but Moffett fears that the lack of dredging in the river could lead to another catastrophic flood. The urgency of the situation is palpable, and the need for action is undeniable.

The National Policy Statement on Natural Hazard Decision Making: A Beacon of Hope

The NPS NHD, if passed, would provide councils with the necessary tools to prevent development in flood zones, reduce risk to life and property, and enable environmental restoration. It would be a significant step towards protecting communities from the devastating effects of future flooding.

As we stand on the precipice of an uncertain future, the call for the passing of the NPS NHD grows louder. The time for action is now, and the future of our communities hangs in the balance.

The NPS NHD would provide councils with the tools to prevent development in flood zones, reduce risk to life and property, and enable environmental restoration. Its passing would be a significant step towards safeguarding our communities and preserving the natural beauty of our landscapes.