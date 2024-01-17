Northland's Kiwifruit Season Offers Over 300 Job Opportunities

The Kiwifruit season in Taitokerau, Northland, New Zealand is kicking off with over 300 job vacancies up for grabs. Two of the region's major horticulture employers, Seeka and Kainui Pack & Cool, have joined forces with the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to organize a series of hiring days in February. The positions available span a wide range, from fork hoist operators and van drivers to graders, packers, field technicians, and laboratory assistants.

Kiwifruit Season: A Beacon of Employment

The hiring days present a unique opportunity for job seekers. They offer the chance to participate in speed interviews and potentially secure employment on the spot. Additionally, attendees will receive a kete (basket) of information to aid their employment journey. This initiative is a testament to the strong partnership between MSD and seasonal employers in Northland, which has remained effective amid a challenging labor market.

MSD's Role in Alleviating Barriers to Seasonal Work

MSD Regional Commissioner Graham MacPherson has highlighted the support that MSD can provide to ease financial barriers to seasonal work. This support includes assistance with transport, clothing, training, and accommodation costs. MSD's involvement is part of the New Zealand Seasonal Work Scheme (NZSWS), which aims to facilitate entry into seasonal employment.

A Response to Economic Strain

The hiring days are intended to help locals overcome the economic strain caused by high living costs and offer a path to employment in a key horticultural area. The events will travel through the mid-North region in early February, and are open to all those interested in learning more about these opportunities. Positions vary from orchard QCs, apple pickers, tractor drivers to orchard hands and supervisors. The work involves physical labor, working outdoors in various weather conditions, and requires reliable transportation.