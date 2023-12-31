en English
New Zealand

Northern Bass Music Festival Marred by Extreme Weather

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:58 am EST
Extreme weather conditions severely disrupted the Northern Bass music festival in Mangawhai, Northland, leading to a chaotic scene of flooded tents, cars stuck in mud, and restricted access to essential amenities. A lack of access to drinking water and shower facilities added to the discomfort and inconvenience, with festivalgoers reporting water shortages between 7 am and 10 am on Saturday.

Unprepared for Extreme Weather

Vandalism was cited as a factor affecting water availability. This, coupled with the extreme weather, left attendees in a precarious situation. The festivalgoers were not permitted to leave their campsites or access food stored in their vehicles for a period. On-site hospitality services were also unavailable until later in the day, causing further distress among the music lovers.

Communication Breakdown

Adding to the confusion was a lack of clarity among staff regarding whether attendees could return to their vehicles or had to park in town and shuttle back to the festival. This disarray led to many abandoning their tents and planning to leave early to avoid further issues as the weather worsened. MetService’s prediction of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail for much of the North Island added to the urgency.

New Zealand Rings in the New Year

Despite the chaotic scenes at the Northern Bass music festival, New Zealand welcomed the New Year with a grand fireworks display and laser light show in Auckland. The contrast between the festival’s grim scenes and the nation’s celebrations was stark, casting a shadow over the otherwise festive season.

New Zealand Weather
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

