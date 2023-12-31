Northern Bass Music Festival Marred by Extreme Weather

Extreme weather conditions severely disrupted the Northern Bass music festival in Mangawhai, Northland, leading to a chaotic scene of flooded tents, cars stuck in mud, and restricted access to essential amenities. A lack of access to drinking water and shower facilities added to the discomfort and inconvenience, with festivalgoers reporting water shortages between 7 am and 10 am on Saturday.

Unprepared for Extreme Weather

Vandalism was cited as a factor affecting water availability. This, coupled with the extreme weather, left attendees in a precarious situation. The festivalgoers were not permitted to leave their campsites or access food stored in their vehicles for a period. On-site hospitality services were also unavailable until later in the day, causing further distress among the music lovers.

Communication Breakdown

Adding to the confusion was a lack of clarity among staff regarding whether attendees could return to their vehicles or had to park in town and shuttle back to the festival. This disarray led to many abandoning their tents and planning to leave early to avoid further issues as the weather worsened. MetService’s prediction of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail for much of the North Island added to the urgency.

New Zealand Rings in the New Year

Despite the chaotic scenes at the Northern Bass music festival, New Zealand welcomed the New Year with a grand fireworks display and laser light show in Auckland. The contrast between the festival’s grim scenes and the nation’s celebrations was stark, casting a shadow over the otherwise festive season.