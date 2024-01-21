Devastating Vegetation Fires Strike North Canterbury, Forcing Evacuations and Claiming Historic Church

North Canterbury's idyllic landscape was violently disrupted by two major vegetation fires that broke out on Friday in Loburn near Rangiora, and in Amberley. The fires ravaged the region, leading to the evacuation of residents and destruction of two homes and the historic St Andrews Presbyterian Church in Lowburn.

Firefighters Battle Against the Elements

Firefighters, in their valiant efforts, are still actively trying to extinguish the hotspots that remain. Fire and Emergency Incident Controller, Colin Russell, confirmed the unfortunate loss of buildings, including two homes and the church. Battling the elements, the fire crews are working against time and weather, with the heat and wind making it difficult to control the spreading fires.

Residents Reflect on the Devastation

Among those affected is Elizabeth du Plessis, who expressed the devastation of losing not just her home, but her livelihood. Another resident, George Gooderham, described a close encounter with the fire while painting inside his house, spending an anxious night watching for hotspots. These personal accounts highlight the real human impact of the fires, beyond the physical damage.

Community Spirit Amidst the Flames

Yet, amidst the flames, the community spirit shines. Sarah Rowbotham, a resident of Loburn, recounted the collective effort in rescuing horses from the fire's path. This act of unity and courage underlines the resilience of the North Canterbury community even in the face of adversity. Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon echoed this sentiment, extending his deepest sympathy to those impacted and emphasizing the community's support in tandem with the firefighting efforts.