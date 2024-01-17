Ngāruahine Iwi Hapū Escalate Opposition Against Wind Turbines, Take Grievances to UN

The Ngāruahine iwi hapū in South Taranaki, New Zealand, are intensifying their resistance against the construction of the country's tallest wind turbines. The project, initiated by Hiringa Energy and Ballance Agri-Nutrients, has been met with substantial opposition from the hapū, who have now taken their grievances to the United Nations. Their primary contention lies with the fast-track resource consenting process used to greenlight the windmills, a move they argue is undemocratic due to the absence of the usual right to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Turning to the United Nations

In their fight against the wind turbine project, the hapū have filed three claims under separate UN mechanisms. Their concerns revolve around the potential permanence of the fast-tracking procedure as New Zealand's resource management laws undergo reform. The wind turbines, second in height only to Auckland's Sky Tower, are slated to power a hydrogen-making plant.

Cultural implication of the Wind Turbines

The hapū argue that the towering turbines will mar the view of Taranaki Maunga, an ancestral mountain recently acknowledged by the Crown. They believe that the project infringes upon their cultural relationships with the land. This is a contention that was previously brought before the Court of Appeal in a joint appeal co-coordinated by Te Korowai o Ngāruahine and Greenpeace, but was ultimately rejected.

Commitment of Hiringa Energy

Despite the criticism and opposition, Hiringa Energy remains steadfast in their commitment to working with the local iwi, hapū, and community. The company is determined to push forward with the project, even as the hapū's UN filings bring to light concerns about constitutional and Te Tiriti breaches, cultural rights, and allegations of renewed colonialism through the exclusion of proper consultation.