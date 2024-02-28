Newshub Faces Closure: Emotional Farewell from AM Hosts, Warner Bros Discovery Proposes Shutdown

In a poignant announcement on a recent Thursday morning, Newshub's AM show hosts, Melissa Chan-Green and Lloyd Burr, shared the distressing news of their parent company's potential closure. The decision, proposed by Warner Bros Discovery, could mark the end of the beloved AM show. Chan-Green, with 17 years at Newshub, expressed profound gratitude towards viewers, emphasizing the resilience and dedication of her team during challenging times. Lloyd Burr, transitioning from political reporter to host, mirrored the sentiment, highlighting the community's support.

End of an Era: Newshub's Potential Shutdown

The announcement follows a tumultuous 24-hour period for the Newshub team, shaking the foundation of their daily broadcast routine. If Warner Bros Discovery's proposal proceeds, it could lead to the closure of Newshub by June 30, affecting approximately 300 staff members. Glen Kyne, the heartbroken boss of Newshub and Warner Bros Discovery, cited financial losses and challenging market conditions as key factors behind the heartbreaking decision. Despite efforts to find support or potential buyers, the future looks bleak for Newshub.

Impact on New Zealand's Media Landscape

The closure of Newshub signifies a critical juncture for journalism and democracy in New Zealand. The loss of up to 350 jobs not only affects the individuals and families involved but also threatens the plurality and diversity of the national conversation. This development underscores the vulnerability of the country's news media to global economic pressures and shifting investment priorities. The potential dissolution of Newshub could further destabilize an already precarious local news industry.

Looking Ahead: Digital Transition and Remaining Hopes

Warner Bros Discovery's proposed new model focuses on a digitally led business, with ThreeNow at its core, complemented by local programming and content acquisitions. While the consultation process is ongoing, with a final decision expected in early April, the proposed closure of Newshub as part of a major restructuring effort reflects broader trends in the media landscape. The shift towards digital platforms may offer new opportunities, but the immediate future remains uncertain for the staff and viewers of Newshub.

As the Newshub team faces an uncertain future, the resilience and dedication of its members shine through. The potential closure of Newshub is a sobering reminder of the challenges facing the media industry, prompting a reflection on the importance of supporting diverse and robust journalism in New Zealand.