New Zealand’s The Warehouse Under Fire for Selling Low-priced Colony Eggs

In a move that has stirred controversy, New Zealand’s retail giant, The Warehouse, has offered colony eggs at a surprisingly low price – $5 per dozen. The decision is raising eyebrows and triggering concerns among various animal welfare groups, with the conditions under which the eggs are produced coming under scrutiny.

Animal Welfare Groups Raise the Alarm

Colony eggs are sourced from hens raised in environments slightly superior to the now-outlawed battery cages, but still quite restrictive. Organizations such as the SPCA, Safe, and VAWA have been vocal about the poor physical and emotional health of these caged hens, advocating for a complete ban on colony farms.

These hens suffer from a myriad of health issues, including feather loss, brittle bones, and high stress levels. The advocates argue that the low price point of colony eggs correlates directly with the deprived conditions in which the hens are forced to live.

Commerce Commission Steps In

With the situation escalating, the Commerce Commission is now examining egg carton labeling practices under the Fair Trading Act. The move is to ensure that consumers aren’t misled by false claims about the conditions under which these eggs are produced.

The Warehouse’s Position Amidst Rising Concerns

While many New Zealand supermarkets are progressively shifting towards cage-free eggs, The Warehouse remains ambiguous about its plans. However, it has assured that it is committed to adhering to both government and public sector guidelines on animal welfare.

Free-range and barn systems, which offer hens more space and the ability to express natural behaviors, are hailed as providing a better quality of life for the hens. The SPCA is staunchly opposed to colony cages, stating they fall short of meeting the basic needs of the hens for normal behaviors such as scratching, dust bathing, and foraging.