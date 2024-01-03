en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

New Zealand’s Te Aroha Township Rocked by Significant Earthquake After 50 Years

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:22 pm EST
New Zealand’s Te Aroha Township Rocked by Significant Earthquake After 50 Years

In the early hours of January 4, 2023, a magnitude-5.1 earthquake rattled Te Aroha township in the Waikato region of New Zealand, marking the first significant seismic activity in the area since 1972. The quake, with its epicenter 5km south of the town, was felt widely due to its shallow depth and proximity to populated areas, logging over 20,000 felt reports by GNS Science.

Closer Look at the Seismic Activity

According to GNS Science’s seismic duty officer, Dr. Elisabetta D’Anastasio, the Hauraki region, where Te Aroha is located, is part of an active rift zone with known faults. However, the area generally experiences low seismic activity. The recent earthquake occurred near the Kerepehi Fault, one of the largest in the region that has the potential to produce significant earthquakes approximately once every millennium.

Residents’ Reactions and Aftershocks

The quake’s aftermath was characterized by several aftershocks, the largest of which was a magnitude 4.8 on February 3, felt by over 10,000 people. Residents reported items falling off their shelves, and some noticed their pets behaving unusually before the quake. The event was preceded by a relatively smaller magnitude 3.9 foreshock.

What This Means for the Future

Despite the region’s typically low seismicity, Dr. D’Anastasio stressed that future earthquakes can be expected. As such, the importance of preparedness cannot be overstated. While the recent quake and its aftershocks caused no major impacts, some ground cracks did appear in a farmer’s field 5km away from the earthquake epicenter. As the region continues to monitor seismic activity, the lessons from this earthquake serve as a sobering reminder of the need for vigilance and readiness.

0
New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

New Zealand

See more
11 mins ago
Hamilton Resident Identified as Victim of Fatal Crash; Highlights Road Safety Concerns
In a tragic turn of events, 68-year-old Peter James Kiely from Hamilton was pronounced the victim of a fatal crash on Tainui Road on Tuesday. The event marked a somber moment in the city of Hamilton, as the local police department confirmed the unfortunate incident and extended their condolences to Kiely’s family and friends. Investigation
Hamilton Resident Identified as Victim of Fatal Crash; Highlights Road Safety Concerns
New Zealand MP Performs Haka in Parliament, Influences Pro-Palestine Protests
47 mins ago
New Zealand MP Performs Haka in Parliament, Influences Pro-Palestine Protests
Stars Align for the 25th Potts Classic: A Stage for Olympic Hopefuls
50 mins ago
Stars Align for the 25th Potts Classic: A Stage for Olympic Hopefuls
Actor Sam Neill Opens Up about James Bond Audition and Recent Battle with Cancer
34 mins ago
Actor Sam Neill Opens Up about James Bond Audition and Recent Battle with Cancer
Jack Black to Star in Long-Awaited Live-Action Minecraft Movie
34 mins ago
Jack Black to Star in Long-Awaited Live-Action Minecraft Movie
Stratford Central Kindergarten Kids Grow Region's Tallest Sunflower in National Competition
38 mins ago
Stratford Central Kindergarten Kids Grow Region's Tallest Sunflower in National Competition
Latest Headlines
World News
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
20 seconds
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
23 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
47 seconds
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
1 min
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
'Grub-gate': Ex-Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accused of Falsifying Foodie Claims
1 min
'Grub-gate': Ex-Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accused of Falsifying Foodie Claims
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
1 min
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2024 Rodeo Run: Registrations Now Open
2 mins
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2024 Rodeo Run: Registrations Now Open
Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. Brings International Winter Sport Downtown with 'Curling on the Canal'
2 mins
Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. Brings International Winter Sport Downtown with 'Curling on the Canal'
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
3 mins
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
31 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app