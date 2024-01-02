New Zealand’s Rising Funeral Costs Spur Shift to Digital Attendance

In Southland, New Zealand, a significant shift in funeral attendance practices is underway. High travel and living expenses are leading families to choose virtual over physical presence at funeral services. This trend, amplified by the behavioural changes induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, has seen funeral homes across the region adapt their offerings to cater to this digital demand.

Soaring Digital Attendance

Anneke Campbell, director of Distinct Funerals in Invercargill, reported that 75% of the firm’s clients are now using their live-streaming service. This enables mourners to view services in real-time and access the footage for up to a month afterwards. Similarly, Nigel Edwards of Avenal Park Funeral Home observed an even higher uptake, with up to 95% of their services being live-streamed. The live streams can be both public or private, aligning with the specific preferences of bereaved families.

National Trend

This move towards digital is not just confined to Southland. Gillian Boyes, CEO of the Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand, confirmed that over half of national funeral services – 54% to be precise – are now broadcasted live online. The quality of this live-streaming technology has improved dramatically, with some Southland funeral homes incorporating drones into their services for outdoor ceremonies.

Investment in Technology

The leap towards digital attendance has necessitated significant investment in technology from funeral homes. Many have partnered with tech service providers to offer comprehensive packages to families. These typically include an edited copy of the funeral service, allowing mourners to revisit the service at their own pace and comfort.

The shift in funeral attendance from physical to digital is a clear testament to how technology has permeated even the most traditional aspects of our lives. In the face of rising living costs and a global pandemic, it has allowed families to come together in mourning, no matter the geographical distance separating them.