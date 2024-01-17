New Zealand's Real Estate Market Sees Surge in Activity as House Sales Pace Up

New Zealand's real estate market is witnessing an upswing in activity with house sales pacing up, suggesting a possible shift in the housing market dynamics. The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) reports a steady improvement in property market activity, attributed to stabilizing interest rates, government plans, and an active property cycle. As houses are being sold faster, this could indicate a surge in demand, potentially impacting housing prices and the overall real estate market.

Advertisment

Unchanged Prices but Faster Sales

REINZ data reveals that while house prices were relatively stable in December, sales volume rose by 0.3% from November and a significant 20.4% from December 2022. The median time to sell a house has decreased to 36 days in December, down from a peak of 60 days in February of the previous year. This is the quickest since March 2022, highlighting the increased activity in the market.

Regional Disparity in Market Trends

Advertisment

Despite a national easing in house prices, with a 1.9% drop from November to $779,830, certain regions have bucked the trend. The strongest annual growth was seen in Tasman and the West Coast at 5%, with modest rises in Nelson, Taranaki, Southland, and Wellington. Queenstown has emerged as a high-value market, with average prices reaching a new peak of about $1.77 million.

Index Highlights and 2024 Outlook

The CoreLogic House Price Index showed a third consecutive rise in average property values, with a 1.0% increase in December, the strongest monthly gain since January 2022. However, national property values remain 3.3% below the previous year and 11.4% lower than the peak two years ago. Affordability issues remain a significant concern, and the housing market outlook for 2024 may be variable, with some regions foreseeing stronger growth than others. The CoreLogic economist predicts a reasonable growth of about 10% in sales activity and a national property value increase of approximately 5% in 2024.