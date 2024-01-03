en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

New Zealand’s Motoring Industry: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
New Zealand’s Motoring Industry: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs

In a year marked by uncertainty and turbulence, the New Zealand motoring industry faced its share of challenges in 2023. The cancellation of the Clean Car Discount, continual supply shortages, and the rising cost of living in the lead-up to an election all posed significant hurdles. Nevertheless, several car brands managed to buck the trend, recording impressive sales figures.

Chinese Electric Vehicle Makes Its Mark

The BYD Atto 3, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV), made a significant splash in the New Zealand market. It not only secured the second-best EV sales in the country but also clinched the prestigious New Zealand Car of the Year award. The clean energy push coupled with the vehicle’s performance and affordability played a crucial role in its success.

Consistent Performers and Rising Stars

MG’s ZS continued its strong run, leveraging its status as an affordable EV and the impact of the Clean Car Discount. Mitsubishi’s Triton and Eclipse Cross both saw an uptick in their sales, with the Eclipse Cross emerging as a popular plug-in hybrid choice in the market.

The Suzuki Swift claimed the title of the top-selling hatchback, while Tesla’s Model Y became the most popular dedicated EV in New Zealand, thanks to significant price cuts. However, the Mitsubishi Outlander witnessed a decrease in sales due to supply shortages.

Maintaining Strongholds and Facing Challenges

The Toyota Hilux and RAV4 both maintained robust sales, with the RAV4 outpacing the Hilux to become Toyota’s top-selling model. The Ford Ranger faced a dip in sales of 14.5% but remained the most popular new vehicle for the ninth consecutive year.

The removal of the Clean Car Discount in 2024 is anticipated to reshape the sales dynamics of these vehicles, particularly for EVs and plug-in hybrids. The impact of this policy change will undoubtedly be a key factor in the industry’s performance in the coming year.

0
Automotive New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
8 mins ago
Automotive Industry Embracing Driving-Parking Integrated Solutions: A Surge in Adoption
In a transformative shift for the automotive industry, the adoption of driving-parking integrated solutions has soared, experiencing a 138% surge in installations from January to May 2023, compared to the previous year. The install rate has reached 6.7%, indicating a significant increase in the preference for these advanced technologies. Strikingly, the market is pivoting away
Automotive Industry Embracing Driving-Parking Integrated Solutions: A Surge in Adoption
ECD Automotive Design Reveals Growth Strategy, Aims to Reshape Luxury Auto Brand Landscape
21 mins ago
ECD Automotive Design Reveals Growth Strategy, Aims to Reshape Luxury Auto Brand Landscape
Rare 1980s Ford Capri Turbo Up for Auction: A Piece of Automotive History Awaits New Owner
21 mins ago
Rare 1980s Ford Capri Turbo Up for Auction: A Piece of Automotive History Awaits New Owner
Nikola Corporation: A High-Flying Stock's Fall to a Penny Stock
9 mins ago
Nikola Corporation: A High-Flying Stock's Fall to a Penny Stock
Andretti Global's Off-Season Overhaul: New Livery and Driver on Board
12 mins ago
Andretti Global's Off-Season Overhaul: New Livery and Driver on Board
QuantumScape's Financial Challenges: An Uncertain Future Amid Technological Promise
20 mins ago
QuantumScape's Financial Challenges: An Uncertain Future Amid Technological Promise
Latest Headlines
World News
Equality Health Expands Value-Based Care Model into Virginia
31 seconds
Equality Health Expands Value-Based Care Model into Virginia
Unexpected Inspection by Punjab Health Minister Highlights Government's Dedication to Healthcare
40 seconds
Unexpected Inspection by Punjab Health Minister Highlights Government's Dedication to Healthcare
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
43 seconds
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
2 mins
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
2 mins
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
3 mins
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
3 mins
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
3 mins
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
3 mins
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
49 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
51 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
59 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app