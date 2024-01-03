New Zealand’s Motoring Industry: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs

In a year marked by uncertainty and turbulence, the New Zealand motoring industry faced its share of challenges in 2023. The cancellation of the Clean Car Discount, continual supply shortages, and the rising cost of living in the lead-up to an election all posed significant hurdles. Nevertheless, several car brands managed to buck the trend, recording impressive sales figures.

Chinese Electric Vehicle Makes Its Mark

The BYD Atto 3, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV), made a significant splash in the New Zealand market. It not only secured the second-best EV sales in the country but also clinched the prestigious New Zealand Car of the Year award. The clean energy push coupled with the vehicle’s performance and affordability played a crucial role in its success.

Consistent Performers and Rising Stars

MG’s ZS continued its strong run, leveraging its status as an affordable EV and the impact of the Clean Car Discount. Mitsubishi’s Triton and Eclipse Cross both saw an uptick in their sales, with the Eclipse Cross emerging as a popular plug-in hybrid choice in the market.

The Suzuki Swift claimed the title of the top-selling hatchback, while Tesla’s Model Y became the most popular dedicated EV in New Zealand, thanks to significant price cuts. However, the Mitsubishi Outlander witnessed a decrease in sales due to supply shortages.

Maintaining Strongholds and Facing Challenges

The Toyota Hilux and RAV4 both maintained robust sales, with the RAV4 outpacing the Hilux to become Toyota’s top-selling model. The Ford Ranger faced a dip in sales of 14.5% but remained the most popular new vehicle for the ninth consecutive year.

The removal of the Clean Car Discount in 2024 is anticipated to reshape the sales dynamics of these vehicles, particularly for EVs and plug-in hybrids. The impact of this policy change will undoubtedly be a key factor in the industry’s performance in the coming year.