New Zealand's Livestock Market: Resilient Amidst Challenging Weather

New Zealand's livestock market, notorious for its susceptibility to weather conditions, has demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity. Despite challenging weather conditions, prices have held steady, according to Darryl Harwood of New Zealand Farmers Livestock.

Steady Market Amidst Challenging Climates

A diverse range of cattle breeds and classes found their way into the trading arena, with their prices reflecting their respective weights and breeds. For instance, three-year-old Hereford-Friesian cross steers, tipping the scales at 620kg, sold for a solid $2.84 per kg. Two-year-old steers of the same cross, albeit lighter at 530kg, fetched a little less at $2.68 per kg. Speckle Park cross and Friesian steers carved their own niche, bringing in $2.85 and $2.63 per kg respectively. Angus bulls, weighing in at 472kg, reached a more premium $3.07 per kg, while Jersey bulls saw a wider price range between $2.32 and $3.63 per kg depending on weight.

The Heifer Market Holds Its Own

Heifers were not left out of the price stability, with Hereford-Friesian crosses trading between $2.80 and $2.90 per kg. Other breeds such as Murray Grey, Red Devon, Angus, and Friesian crosses fetched similar prices, underscoring the consistency across the market. Younger 18-month-old Hereford-Friesian steers and heifers commanded higher prices per kg, as did Belted Galloway crosses, reflecting the premium placed on youth and specific breed characteristics.

Unique Pricing for Weaner Bulls and Heifers

Weaner bulls and heifers, which are younger and lighter, were sold at fixed prices rather than per kg. Hereford-Friesian crosses ranged from $360 to $630 depending on weight and breed, a unique pricing system reflecting the different considerations for these younger animals. Finally, boner crossbred and Jersey cows were sold for $1.57 and up to $1.60 per kg, rounding off the spectrum of cattle trade in the resilient New Zealand livestock market.