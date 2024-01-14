New Zealand’s Firearms Registry Records Over 100,000 Entries, Enhancing Public Safety

Launched in June, New Zealand’s new Firearms Registry has already witnessed the registration of over 100,000 firearms, marking a significant stride towards enhancing public safety in the country. Aiming to deter firearms from ending up in the wrong hands and to make it difficult for criminals to possess and use firearms, this registry is an integral part of the country’s efforts to maintain law and order. Offering a transparent picture of all legally held firearms in New Zealand, the registry is designed to help the police trace the origins of firearms used in criminal activities and to combat the sale and purchase of stolen firearms.

Registry Receiving Positive Response

Since its inception, the Firearms Registry has received a positive response from the country’s approximately 235,000 licensed gun owners. About 10% of these owners have complied with the registration requirement, demonstrating their commitment to public safety. The South Island has shown the most significant participation, with the Canterbury region leading the pack with 14,289 firearms registered, followed by the Southern and Central districts.

Te Tari Pūreke – Firearms Safety Authority Applauds Compliance

Angela Brazier, the executive director of Te Tari Pūreke – Firearms Safety Authority, commended the gun owners who have registered their firearms and urged others to join the initiative. “The complete rollout of the registry will offer a comprehensive overview of all legally held firearms in New Zealand, thereby reducing the chances of these weapons entering the black market,” she emphasized.

Emphasizing the Importance of the Registry

The Firearms Registry is expected to play a pivotal role in bolstering public safety by curbing the illegal use of firearms. The registry is set to offer an in-depth understanding of the firearms landscape across the country, enabling authorities to effectively track, monitor, and regulate the use of firearms. The initiative aligns with New Zealand’s commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for its citizens.