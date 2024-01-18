New Zealand to Impose Road User Charges on EVs from April 2024

In a significant policy shift, New Zealand's government has declared that owners of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid cars will no longer be exempt from road user charges (RUC), effective from April 1. Transport Minister Simeon Brown explained that bringing EVs and plug-in hybrids under the ambit of RUC aims to ensure all road users contribute equitably towards the maintenance and upkeep of roads. However, this move has met with disquiet within the EV industry, amidst fears that such charges, paired with the simultaneous phasing out of the clean car discount, could deter potential EV buyers.

RUC Imposition and its Implications

This policy adjustment translates to EV owners being charged $76 per 1000km, plus administrative fees, while plug-in hybrids will be subjected to a reduced rate of $53 per 1000km. The rationale behind this reduction is to prevent these vehicle owners from paying both fuel excise duty and RUCs. The decision primarily affects affluent Kiwis, stirring concerns about the potential impact on EV sales. To counterbalance this, the government intends to subsidize the rollout of 10,000 public chargers by 2030 to encourage EV uptake.

Industry Response to RUC Implementation

The imposition of RUCs on EVs has not been welcomed by the industry. The scrapping of the RUC exemption, initially designed to stimulate EV ownership, and the simultaneous elimination of the clean car discount, have raised eyebrows. Industry insiders, such as Kirsten Corson, the chair of Drive Electric, have voiced their apprehensions, fearing these changes could discourage consumers from investing in EVs.

Global Scenario: EVs and Road Taxes

The decision to impose RUCs on EVs is not unique to New Zealand. The UK government, for instance, has declared that from 2025, EVs will no longer be exempt from Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) and will be required to contribute towards road taxes. This move aims to equalize the motoring tax system and ensure owners of EVs contribute to major road upkeep. In contrast, the Biden administration in the United States is taking a different approach, awarding $623 million in grants to construct an EV charging network across the nation.