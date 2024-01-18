New Zealand to Commemorate 70th Anniversary of Tangiwai Disaster

New Zealand stands on the brink of the 70th anniversary of the Tangiwai disaster – the country's deadliest rail tragedy. On the eve of Christmas in 1953, a Wellington to Auckland express train derailed into the Whangaehu River. The devastating incident claimed the lives of 151 people, after a lahar from Mt Ruapehu's Crater Lake compromised the railway track. This historical event has been somewhat overshadowed in the nation's collective memory by other significant events of 1953, such as Sir Edmund Hillary's Everest ascent and the Queen's visit. However, the 70th anniversary serves as a poignant reminder of New Zealand's history and the environmental risks that exist within the country.

Survivors and Their Stories

Survivors like John Mahy, who was a teenager when he experienced the incident, and family members of those involved, have begun to reflect on the event. Callum Mahy, son of John, shared his father's experience of that fateful night. John was aboard one of the few carriages that remained on the track after the train derailed. This commemorative occasion has prompted survivors like John to share their stories more openly, adding a personal touch to the historical event.

'Tangiwai: A Forgotten History' - A Podcast Series

Journalist Hamish Williams has delved into the disaster's history and its impact on national consciousness through his podcast series 'Tangiwai: A Forgotten History'. The series provides a comprehensive look at the event, offering insights that go beyond what is commonly known about the disaster.

Commemorations and Recognitions

As part of the 70th anniversary commemorations, the names of the deceased will be added to a memorial, further humanizing the tragedy. The commemoration acts as a moment of reflection on the disaster and its lasting impact on the country. It emphasizes the importance of remembering such events in the nation's history, and the lessons they impart regarding the environmental risks inherent to New Zealand.