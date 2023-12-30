New Zealand Television’s Personal and Professional Highlights

Television and media personalities in New Zealand have been making headlines with their personal lives and professional achievements. Notably, there have been a slew of romantic relationships and marriages among figures in the industry, with some unexpected separations thrown into the mix.

Love in the Air

1News sports presenter Andrew Saville and colleague Helen Castles caught everyone’s attention when they announced their engagement. The couple is now looking forward to a summer wedding, with Castles sporting an impressive diamond ring. Meanwhile, Q&A host Jack Tame and Sunday reporter Mava Moayyed quietly tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at home, planning a larger celebration later on.

Endings and New Beginnings

However, not all relationships in the New Zealand media industry have had happy endings. Newshub sports presenter Andrew Gourdie separated from his wife Kate Lynch, and beloved acting couple Sara Wiseman and Craig Hall ended their 16-year marriage. On a brighter note, former Newshub reporter Wilhelmina Shrimpton started her own media business after separating from her husband Mike Sanders. She is now in a relationship with rugby referee Ben O’Keeffe.

From Sports to Screens

Olympic rower Robbie Manson has joined the adult subscription site OnlyFans to fund his Olympic dreams and promote healthy masculinity, challenge homophobia in sports, and raise mental health awareness. However, he assures that he will not post explicit content.

Actor Robyn Malcolm’s Successful Year

Actor Robyn Malcolm has had a successful year with two hit television shows, ‘Far North’ and ‘After the Party’. She not only starred in these shows but also co-created and co-produced ‘After the Party’. Her character in ‘Far North’, Penny, was described as a strong, fierce, and complex woman. Malcolm’s success in these shows has made her a standout in the television industry, potentially topping local nominations for her performance in ‘After the Party’.