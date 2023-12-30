en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

New Zealand Television’s Personal and Professional Highlights

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:47 pm EST
New Zealand Television’s Personal and Professional Highlights

Television and media personalities in New Zealand have been making headlines with their personal lives and professional achievements. Notably, there have been a slew of romantic relationships and marriages among figures in the industry, with some unexpected separations thrown into the mix.

Love in the Air

1News sports presenter Andrew Saville and colleague Helen Castles caught everyone’s attention when they announced their engagement. The couple is now looking forward to a summer wedding, with Castles sporting an impressive diamond ring. Meanwhile, Q&A host Jack Tame and Sunday reporter Mava Moayyed quietly tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at home, planning a larger celebration later on.

Endings and New Beginnings

However, not all relationships in the New Zealand media industry have had happy endings. Newshub sports presenter Andrew Gourdie separated from his wife Kate Lynch, and beloved acting couple Sara Wiseman and Craig Hall ended their 16-year marriage. On a brighter note, former Newshub reporter Wilhelmina Shrimpton started her own media business after separating from her husband Mike Sanders. She is now in a relationship with rugby referee Ben O’Keeffe.

From Sports to Screens

Olympic rower Robbie Manson has joined the adult subscription site OnlyFans to fund his Olympic dreams and promote healthy masculinity, challenge homophobia in sports, and raise mental health awareness. However, he assures that he will not post explicit content.

Actor Robyn Malcolm’s Successful Year

Actor Robyn Malcolm has had a successful year with two hit television shows, ‘Far North’ and ‘After the Party’. She not only starred in these shows but also co-created and co-produced ‘After the Party’. Her character in ‘Far North’, Penny, was described as a strong, fierce, and complex woman. Malcolm’s success in these shows has made her a standout in the television industry, potentially topping local nominations for her performance in ‘After the Party’.

0
New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Zealand's Political Landscape Shifts Rightward in 2023

By Mazhar Abbas

Rampant Vandalism Strikes New Zealand's Largest Graveyard

By Mazhar Abbas

Heavy Rainfall Renders Auckland Beaches Unsafe: Faecal Bacteria Contamination Highlights Infrastructure Flaws

By Mazhar Abbas

Loop Trail: Dunedin's Scenic Cycling Route Unveiling Otago's Splendors

By Salman Khan

Dismantling the Empire: Mongrel Mob Notorious Leader's Assets Worth $2 ...
@Crime · 2 hours
Dismantling the Empire: Mongrel Mob Notorious Leader's Assets Worth $2 ...
heart comment 0
New Zealand’s Smoke-Free Aspirations Challenged by Rising Vaping Trend

By Mazhar Abbas

New Zealand's Smoke-Free Aspirations Challenged by Rising Vaping Trend
Neil Brand to Lead South Africa in New Zealand Tour Amid SA20 Clash

By Salman Khan

Neil Brand to Lead South Africa in New Zealand Tour Amid SA20 Clash
New Zealand Powerball Creates Millionaire Overnight with $12.2m Jackpot

By Mazhar Abbas

New Zealand Powerball Creates Millionaire Overnight with $12.2m Jackpot
New Year’s Eve Underage Drinking Leads to Youth Violence in Wanaka, New Zealand

By Mazhar Abbas

New Year's Eve Underage Drinking Leads to Youth Violence in Wanaka, New Zealand
Latest Headlines
World News
New Zealand's Political Landscape Shifts Rightward in 2023
50 seconds
New Zealand's Political Landscape Shifts Rightward in 2023
Nigeria's Super Eagles Soar with High Hopes for the 2023 AfCON
2 mins
Nigeria's Super Eagles Soar with High Hopes for the 2023 AfCON
Erik Ten Hag Banks on Antony for Manchester United's Upcoming Clash
4 mins
Erik Ten Hag Banks on Antony for Manchester United's Upcoming Clash
NFL Prospect Olu Fashanu Opts Out of Peach Bowl: A Blow for Penn State
6 mins
NFL Prospect Olu Fashanu Opts Out of Peach Bowl: A Blow for Penn State
METI Calls for Weight Loss Resolution in 2024 to Combat Obesity
7 mins
METI Calls for Weight Loss Resolution in 2024 to Combat Obesity
Ole Miss Makes History with Peach Bowl Victory Against Penn State
8 mins
Ole Miss Makes History with Peach Bowl Victory Against Penn State
Alzheimer's Patient Brutally Attacked in Houston: A Heartbreaking Tale of Vulnerability
15 mins
Alzheimer's Patient Brutally Attacked in Houston: A Heartbreaking Tale of Vulnerability
Dolphins vs Ravens: A High-Stakes Duel with Playoff Implications
16 mins
Dolphins vs Ravens: A High-Stakes Duel with Playoff Implications
Dangerous Diet Pills Sold on Social Media Pose Serious Health Risks
17 mins
Dangerous Diet Pills Sold on Social Media Pose Serious Health Risks
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
5 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app