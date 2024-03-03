New Zealand Red Cross Launches Annual Appeal with a 'Bucket List' to Support the Vulnerable

This month, the New Zealand Red Cross is spearheading its Annual Appeal, inviting Kiwis to contribute towards a 'bucket list' aimed at bolstering the lives of the vulnerable in Aotearoa and globally. Sarah Stuart-Black, the Secretary-General, emphasizes the critical nature of this year's goals: disaster response, refugee support, and meals on wheels. Amidst increasing humanitarian challenges, the Appeal seeks to enable the organization to continue its vital work.

Advertisment

Urgent Call for Support Amidst Challenges

The New Zealand Red Cross faces the daunting task of overcoming obstacles such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. These events have severely limited the organization's ability to conduct its usual fundraising activities, with only one street collection managed in the last four years. The upcoming street collection on March 22 and 23 represents a significant opportunity for New Zealanders to show their support.

How You Can Help

Advertisment

There are numerous ways for individuals to contribute to the Annual Appeal. Donations can be made online, through organizing personal fundraisers with attractive prizes, hosting events, volunteering for street collections, or simply making a donation during the street collection days. The New Zealand Red Cross has made it easy for anyone to get involved and support their vital work.

Looking Forward

The New Zealand Red Cross is optimistic about the support from Kiwis nationwide. With the community's help, they aim to tick off their 'bucket list' and continue providing essential services to those in need. The organization encourages everyone to visit their website for more information on how to contribute to this cause, underscoring the difference each donation can make in the lives of the vulnerable.