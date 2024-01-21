New Zealand Preps for Kiwifruit Season with Over 300 Job Opportunities

New Zealand gears up for the upcoming Kiwifruit season, offering over 300 job opportunities in a series of hiring events. Positions range from fork hoist operators and van drivers to graders, packers, field technicians, and laboratory assistants. These hiring days, slated throughout February in Kaikohe, Moerewa, Kerikeri, and Waipapa, are a collaborative effort by Seeka, Kainui Pack & Cool, and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

Speed Interviews and Support

Prospective employees will have the chance to speed interview for any of the roles on offer, potentially walking away with a job and comprehensive information to aid their employment. MSD plans to eliminate financial obstacles to seasonal employment by providing assistance with daily transport, clothing, training, and accommodation costs, thus facilitating the transition into seasonal employment.

Volunteering and Community Involvement

Apart from the hiring events, volunteers are also being sourced to assist with the clean-up of Waitangi Day celebrations. Incentives for volunteers include training, transportation reimbursements, and lunch money. For the marine enthusiasts, a free community snorkel day is being hosted at Maitai Bay, with gear provision for those without.

Tragedy and Traffic Incident

In a separate incident, a man tragically lost his life at Ruakaka Beach after struggling in the water. Despite rescue attempts by the public and CPR by emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The case will be referred to the coroner. Additionally, a non-fatal vehicle collision on State Highway 1 in Kaipara resulted in a temporary road closure just north of Auckland.

Blood Donation Drive

The Far North community is also being encouraged to donate blood during the New Zealand Blood Service's visit in March, with donation opportunities in Kerikeri, Kaitaia, and Kaikohe. This drive serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for blood donations and the vital role it plays in healthcare.