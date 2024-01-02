en English
New Zealand

New Zealand Police’s ‘Virtual Cop’ App Faces Backlash Over Exorbitant Costs and Poor Quality

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:15 pm EST
New Zealand Police’s ‘Virtual Cop’ App Faces Backlash Over Exorbitant Costs and Poor Quality

The Taxpayers’ Union has expressed shock and disappointment at the revelation that the New Zealand police force does not have data on the number of downloads for their ‘Virtual Cop’ mobile application. This app, which was designed as a recruitment tool for new officers, saw a whopping $634,000 investment in its development. The investment was broken down into $315,000 for concept creation and development, $265,000 for the development of new experiences, and an additional $54,000 for gear and hardware.

App Quality Questioned

Despite the substantial financial outlay, the quality of the app is being called into question. A slew of negative reviews have flooded in, criticizing the graphics as subpar and labeling the app as both boring and poorly developed. This raises concerns about the efficacy of the investment and whether it will return any significant value.

Lack of Accountability

Connor Molloy, Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union, has been vocal in his criticism of the situation. He highlighted the lack of accountability for the funds spent on the app and implied that the money could have been better utilized in areas of actual police work rather than on unsuccessful recruitment tools. This sentiment echoes amongst the taxpayers who are questioning the justification for such a significant investment in an app with such poor reception.

Unsuccessful Recruitment Tools

The ‘Virtual Cop’ app is not the first recruitment tool to face backlash. Increasingly, there have been calls for transparency and accountability in the use of public funds, particularly in areas that directly impact the safety and security of the public. The lack of data on the app’s usage and the apparent insufficiency of its quality are further stoking these demands. The incident serves as a reminder of the need for careful scrutiny and effective use of public funds, particularly when the investment is aimed at enhancing a crucial public service like the police force.

New Zealand
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

