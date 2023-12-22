en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

New Zealand Officially Recognizes Lobsters, Octopuses, and Crabs as Sentient Beings

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 22, 2023 at 11:10 pm EST | Updated: Dec 22, 2023 at 5:01 am EST
New Zealand Officially Recognizes Lobsters, Octopuses, and Crabs as Sentient Beings

In an unprecedented move for animal welfare, New Zealand has officially acknowledged lobsters, octopuses, and crabs as sentient beings. This landmark decision is based on the latest scientific evidence, suggesting these sea creatures experience pain and emotions in ways comparable to humans and other animals previously recognized as sentient. The Animal Welfare (Sentience) Amendment Bill, passed unanimously in New Zealand’s Parliament, expands the scope of protection in the Animal Welfare Act to encompass decapod crustaceans and cephalopod molluscs.

From Commercial Fishing to Scientific Research: A Sea Change

This groundbreaking amendment ensures that the welfare needs of these creatures are taken into account across a range of activities. From commercial fishing to scientific research, the treatment of these animals is set to undergo a sea change. This legislative development is a response to a report from the London-based organization, Crustacean Compassion, which presented compelling scientific findings on the sentience of these species.

(Read Also: New Zealand Hospitals to Receive Security Boost Amid Rising Violence)

New Guidelines for Humane Treatment

Following this change, new guidelines for the humane treatment of these animals will be developed. Practices causing unnecessary suffering, such as boiling lobsters alive, will likely be revisited. Animal welfare advocates are celebrating the decision as a significant step forward in animal rights.

(Read Also: Sublime with Rome Postpones New Zealand Tour Amid Band’s Forthcoming Disbandment)

Preparing for a New Era in Animal Welfare

Meanwhile, the seafood industry and other interested parties are bracing themselves for the adoption of new regulations. New Zealand’s recognition of the sentience of these sea creatures is indicative of a shifting global attitude towards more ethical treatment of animals. This move could potentially inspire other countries to follow in New Zealand’s footsteps, ushering in a new era of animal welfare.

Read More

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
New Zealand Science & Technology
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shane van Gisbergen's 2024 NASCAR Programme Reveals Potential for Motorsport Shuffle

By Justice Nwafor

Joseph Parker Outclasses Deontay Wilder, Disrupts Heavyweight Division

By Salman Khan

The Black Pig for Sale: A Unique Tiny Home With a Rich History

By Mazhar Abbas

Nelson's Edible Walkway Project Faces Setback as Vandals Strike

By Mazhar Abbas

New Zealander Survives Near-Fatal Snorkeling Accident in Fiji ...
@Health · 4 hours
New Zealander Survives Near-Fatal Snorkeling Accident in Fiji ...
heart comment 0
Christmas Morning Disruption: Jack-Knifed Truck Blocks State Highway 6

By Mazhar Abbas

Christmas Morning Disruption: Jack-Knifed Truck Blocks State Highway 6
FENZ Successfully Contains Major Forest Fire on Matakana Island

By Mazhar Abbas

FENZ Successfully Contains Major Forest Fire on Matakana Island
Auckland Man Arrested for Alleged Hit-and-Run Incident, Police Seek Witnesses

By Mazhar Abbas

Auckland Man Arrested for Alleged Hit-and-Run Incident, Police Seek Witnesses
Paragliding Incident in Queenstown Leads to Emergency Landing

By Mazhar Abbas

Paragliding Incident in Queenstown Leads to Emergency Landing
Latest Headlines
World News
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Honors Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Legacy on Good Governance Day
1 min
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Honors Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Legacy on Good Governance Day
Decoding Red Wine's Role in Heart Health: A Myth or Reality?
2 mins
Decoding Red Wine's Role in Heart Health: A Myth or Reality?
'Geo Pakistan' Offers Comprehensive Overview of Current Affairs and Sports Update
2 mins
'Geo Pakistan' Offers Comprehensive Overview of Current Affairs and Sports Update
India's External Affairs Minister Visits Russia: A Crucial Diplomatic Engagement
6 mins
India's External Affairs Minister Visits Russia: A Crucial Diplomatic Engagement
Trudeau's Call for Gaza Ceasefire: A Delayed Response or a Step Forward?
7 mins
Trudeau's Call for Gaza Ceasefire: A Delayed Response or a Step Forward?
Long-Term Brain Injury Markers Found in COVID-19 Patients, UK Study Reveals
8 mins
Long-Term Brain Injury Markers Found in COVID-19 Patients, UK Study Reveals
Macron Expresses Solidarity with Gaza's Latin Catholic Communities Amidst Hostilities
10 mins
Macron Expresses Solidarity with Gaza's Latin Catholic Communities Amidst Hostilities
Wave of Congressional Retirements Set to Impact 2024 House Battle
10 mins
Wave of Congressional Retirements Set to Impact 2024 House Battle
Serbia's Political Unrest: Protests, Accusations and International Observations
11 mins
Serbia's Political Unrest: Protests, Accusations and International Observations
Macron Expresses Solidarity with Gaza's Latin Catholic Communities Amidst Hostilities
10 mins
Macron Expresses Solidarity with Gaza's Latin Catholic Communities Amidst Hostilities
Angie Linderman: A Journey of Resilience and Discovery on a World Cruise
27 mins
Angie Linderman: A Journey of Resilience and Discovery on a World Cruise
Archbishop Makgoba's Christmas Eve Sermon: A Message of Hope Amid Crisis
28 mins
Archbishop Makgoba's Christmas Eve Sermon: A Message of Hope Amid Crisis
Ukraine Breaks From Tradition: Christmas Shifted to December 25
56 mins
Ukraine Breaks From Tradition: Christmas Shifted to December 25
Shingles Vaccine Shortage: Delay and Frustration Among Seniors
1 hour
Shingles Vaccine Shortage: Delay and Frustration Among Seniors
El Niño Triggers Price Surge in Key Commodities
1 hour
El Niño Triggers Price Surge in Key Commodities
The Diverse Tapestry of Australian Christmas Celebrations: An Exploration by Tallulah Thompson
4 hours
The Diverse Tapestry of Australian Christmas Celebrations: An Exploration by Tallulah Thompson
Financial Advisors Suggest Strategies Amid Cooling Inflation
5 hours
Financial Advisors Suggest Strategies Amid Cooling Inflation
Bao Loc Pass Accident: Indian Tourists Injured in Bus-Truck Collision
5 hours
Bao Loc Pass Accident: Indian Tourists Injured in Bus-Truck Collision

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app