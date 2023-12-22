New Zealand Officially Recognizes Lobsters, Octopuses, and Crabs as Sentient Beings

In an unprecedented move for animal welfare, New Zealand has officially acknowledged lobsters, octopuses, and crabs as sentient beings. This landmark decision is based on the latest scientific evidence, suggesting these sea creatures experience pain and emotions in ways comparable to humans and other animals previously recognized as sentient. The Animal Welfare (Sentience) Amendment Bill, passed unanimously in New Zealand’s Parliament, expands the scope of protection in the Animal Welfare Act to encompass decapod crustaceans and cephalopod molluscs.

From Commercial Fishing to Scientific Research: A Sea Change

This groundbreaking amendment ensures that the welfare needs of these creatures are taken into account across a range of activities. From commercial fishing to scientific research, the treatment of these animals is set to undergo a sea change. This legislative development is a response to a report from the London-based organization, Crustacean Compassion, which presented compelling scientific findings on the sentience of these species.

New Guidelines for Humane Treatment

Following this change, new guidelines for the humane treatment of these animals will be developed. Practices causing unnecessary suffering, such as boiling lobsters alive, will likely be revisited. Animal welfare advocates are celebrating the decision as a significant step forward in animal rights.

Preparing for a New Era in Animal Welfare

Meanwhile, the seafood industry and other interested parties are bracing themselves for the adoption of new regulations. New Zealand’s recognition of the sentience of these sea creatures is indicative of a shifting global attitude towards more ethical treatment of animals. This move could potentially inspire other countries to follow in New Zealand’s footsteps, ushering in a new era of animal welfare.

