New Zealand

New Zealand MP Performs Haka in Parliament, Influences Pro-Palestine Protests

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
New Zealand MP Performs Haka in Parliament, Influences Pro-Palestine Protests

The youngest Member of Parliament (MP) in New Zealand, in a remarkable display of cultural pride, performed the traditional Maori Haka dance in the country’s legislature. The Haka, a ceremonial dance deeply rooted in New Zealand’s Maori culture, is frequently showcased at various events and ceremonies, serving as an evocative medium to express collective emotions.

The Haka – A Powerful Cultural Expression

Historically, the Haka has been performed by Maori warriors before battle, as a means to intimidate their adversaries. It is a dance that combines rhythmic foot-stamping, body-slapping, and fierce facial expressions along with robust, chanting vocals. Over time, the Haka has evolved beyond the battlegrounds and has become an integral part of New Zealand’s cultural identity, transcending its warrior origins to become an expression of unity and respect.

Impact on Pro-Palestine Protests

In an unexpected twist, the Haka has recently been influencing the course of political expressions in the country. Pro-Palestine protesters in New Zealand have reportedly halted their demonstrations in locations where Israel-supporting Maori individuals had performed the Haka. The dance, perceived as threatening or intimidating, has led the protesters to reconsider their locations and cancel their protests in those areas.

The Haka’s Cultural Significance and Influence

This incident underlines the profound cultural impact and the perceived potency of the Haka within New Zealand society. The Haka’s influence isn’t confined to its roots in Maori culture; it is now a part of New Zealand’s national identity, impacting public events and political expressions. The dance’s ability to sway the course of protests underscores its symbolic power and the deep respect it commands in the society. The Haka, in its unique way, continues to shape the cultural landscape of New Zealand, displaying the resilience and strength of the Maori people and their traditions.

New Zealand Society
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

