New Zealand Initiates Camera Surveillance on Fishing Boats to Enhance Bycatch Reporting

In an unprecedented move, the New Zealand government has launched a $68 million initiative spread across four years, requiring all commercial surface longline boats to install recording devices. This initiative is aimed at enhancing bycatch reporting – an issue that has been a matter of concern for conservationists and marine life experts.

Addressing Underreported Bycatch

According to Professor Bruce Robertson from Otago University, bycatch, the unintentional capture of non-target species like dolphins, seals, and sea lions, has been consistently underreported. The incidental killing of these marine mammals, although not illegal in New Zealand waters if reported, has been shrouded in a cloud of inadequate reporting. The instigation of cameras is seen as a solution to ensure compliance with fisheries law and to bring transparency to the process. This becomes particularly pertinent as on-board government observers cannot monitor activities around the clock.

Legal Action for Māui Dolphin Protection

In a related development, Sea Shepherd NZ, a marine wildlife conservation group, has taken legal action in the US. The group aims to protect the endangered Māui dolphin against specific fishing methods that pose a threat to the species.

Camera Implementation and Criticism

The phased implementation of cameras began in August and is projected to cover about 85 percent of commercial inshore catches by February 2025. Despite this positive move, Robertson criticizes the government for not including deepwater fishing in the program. He cites past compliance issues with these vessels and argues that without camera surveillance on these boats, the actual risk to marine mammals from commercial fishing remains unclear. New Zealand has long marketed its seafood as sustainable. The camera monitoring initiative is seen as a crucial step in substantiating this claim and ensuring the future of the country’s diverse marine life.