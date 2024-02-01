New Zealand Government Grants $1.3M for Cyclone Recovery in Thornton Bay

In a significant development, the Thames Coromandel District Council has been granted $1.3 million by the New Zealand Government's Cyclone Recovery Unit. This substantial funding is earmarked for performing slip stabilisation work in the cyclone-damaged region of Thornton Bay. The area had been severely impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, leading to catastrophic damage to properties and infrastructure.

From Red-Tag to Recovery

Among the casualties of the cyclone's wrath was the home of local resident, Dennis Raines. Following a major slip, his property was red-stickering, indicating a threat to safety and rendering it uninhabitable. The property was later sold for a mere $375,000, given that the insurance payout was insufficient for rebuilding, a testament to the severity of the situation.

A Helping Hand from the Government

Expressing gratitude for the funding, the council's chief executive, Aileen Lawrie, outlined plans for constructing an engineered solution to stabilize the slip-affected area. This solution is expected to protect properties and infrastructure from further damage, providing much-needed relief to the local community.

Part of a Bigger Plan

The stabilisation work is part of the council's comprehensive Recovery Plan, which aims to restore services, enhance resilience, and support the overall well-being of the community. Interestingly, this funding is part of a larger allocation, with councils affected by last year's North Island Weather Events applying for a whopping $73.7 million out of a $42.1 million available fund. The Waikato Regional Council also received a significant $3.3 million for flood resilience work in the region. Residents are encouraged to register for free to receive the latest Waikato headlines, keeping them updated on recovery efforts and future preventative measures.