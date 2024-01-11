en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fiji

New Zealand Funds Fiji’s Multi-Ethnic Policy Framework Development

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
New Zealand Funds Fiji’s Multi-Ethnic Policy Framework Development

With an aim to promote ethnic harmony and inclusivity, the New Zealand government has extended a financial grant of $NZ 75,000 to Fiji. This generous contribution is designated to facilitate the development of a comprehensive policy framework for Fiji’s Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs. The funding specifically covers the expenses associated with hiring two experienced specialists to draft this essential framework, thereby circumventing any financial strain on the Fijian government or its taxpayers.

Voluntary Effort Backed by New Zealand’s Financial Support

The two consultants, who have graciously volunteered their time and expertise, are currently engaged in outlining strategic directions for the ministry. Their work is being supported by the financial backing of New Zealand, which covers not just their remuneration, but also their lodging and other associated costs. As of now, the duo has led more than 50 consultations, and plans are underway to conduct additional community meetings across Fiji.

Framework Draws Comparisons with International Protocols

A preliminary draft of the multi-ethnic policy document is already in place, and it draws parallels with similar protocols established in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The goal is to eventually shape this document into a robust, legally-binding framework in the form of a bill, thereby enhancing Fiji’s commitment to multi-ethnic harmony.

A Collaborative Process Involving a Diverse Set of Stakeholders

The process of drafting this policy framework has been a collaborative endeavour involving a diverse set of stakeholders. From the Prime Minister and Cabinet ministers to NGOs, chiefs, community workers, and the business community, a broad spectrum of voices has been involved in shaping this pivotal document. The aim is to ensure that the final product truly represents the multi-ethnic fabric of Fijian society and serves as a guiding principle for the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs.

0
Fiji International Affairs New Zealand
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fiji

See more
5 hours ago
Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Volleyball Competition: A Bold Move to Revive Volleyball in Taveuni
With a bold aim of rejuvenating the sport of volleyball in Taveuni, the organizers of the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s volleyball competition have set a registration fee of $450. This fee, higher than what is commonly seen, is essential in ensuring the tournament’s success, covering the prize money and umpire payments. As a unique characteristic
Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Volleyball Competition: A Bold Move to Revive Volleyball in Taveuni
Vodafone Fiji's MPAiSA Mobile Wallet Sets New Record with $52.6M in Remittances
2 days ago
Vodafone Fiji's MPAiSA Mobile Wallet Sets New Record with $52.6M in Remittances
Fijian Elections Office Probes Ex-Leaders for Asset Non-Disclosure Allegations
2 days ago
Fijian Elections Office Probes Ex-Leaders for Asset Non-Disclosure Allegations
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
6 hours ago
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
Yees Seafood Director Calls for Faster Work Permit Processing
6 hours ago
Yees Seafood Director Calls for Faster Work Permit Processing
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
22 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Latest Headlines
World News
Republican Lawmakers Target LGBTQ Rights with New Legislation
21 seconds
Republican Lawmakers Target LGBTQ Rights with New Legislation
Donald Trump in $370 Million Fraud Trial: Accuses Prosecutors of Political Bias
41 seconds
Donald Trump in $370 Million Fraud Trial: Accuses Prosecutors of Political Bias
The 'Housing Ladder' in Britain: Myth or Reality?
46 seconds
The 'Housing Ladder' in Britain: Myth or Reality?
NFL Ventures Into Streaming: AFC Wild Card Game Exclusively on Peacock
1 min
NFL Ventures Into Streaming: AFC Wild Card Game Exclusively on Peacock
The NHS in England: A Health System Under Siege
1 min
The NHS in England: A Health System Under Siege
Nick Saban's Retirement Ushers in New Era for Alabama Crimson Tide
2 mins
Nick Saban's Retirement Ushers in New Era for Alabama Crimson Tide
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle: A Rightward Shift Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle: A Rightward Shift Ahead of 2024 Elections
DeSantis and Haley Outline Key Immigration Policies in Latest Debate
3 mins
DeSantis and Haley Outline Key Immigration Policies in Latest Debate
U.S. Halts Military Assistance to Ukraine; Zelenskyy Highlights Global Freedom at Stake
4 mins
U.S. Halts Military Assistance to Ukraine; Zelenskyy Highlights Global Freedom at Stake
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
2 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
18 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
19 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
21 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app