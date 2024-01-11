New Zealand Funds Fiji’s Multi-Ethnic Policy Framework Development

With an aim to promote ethnic harmony and inclusivity, the New Zealand government has extended a financial grant of $NZ 75,000 to Fiji. This generous contribution is designated to facilitate the development of a comprehensive policy framework for Fiji’s Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs. The funding specifically covers the expenses associated with hiring two experienced specialists to draft this essential framework, thereby circumventing any financial strain on the Fijian government or its taxpayers.

Voluntary Effort Backed by New Zealand’s Financial Support

The two consultants, who have graciously volunteered their time and expertise, are currently engaged in outlining strategic directions for the ministry. Their work is being supported by the financial backing of New Zealand, which covers not just their remuneration, but also their lodging and other associated costs. As of now, the duo has led more than 50 consultations, and plans are underway to conduct additional community meetings across Fiji.

Framework Draws Comparisons with International Protocols

A preliminary draft of the multi-ethnic policy document is already in place, and it draws parallels with similar protocols established in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The goal is to eventually shape this document into a robust, legally-binding framework in the form of a bill, thereby enhancing Fiji’s commitment to multi-ethnic harmony.

A Collaborative Process Involving a Diverse Set of Stakeholders

The process of drafting this policy framework has been a collaborative endeavour involving a diverse set of stakeholders. From the Prime Minister and Cabinet ministers to NGOs, chiefs, community workers, and the business community, a broad spectrum of voices has been involved in shaping this pivotal document. The aim is to ensure that the final product truly represents the multi-ethnic fabric of Fijian society and serves as a guiding principle for the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs.