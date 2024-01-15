en English
New Zealand Farmers: Unyielding in Face of Industry Challenges

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
New Zealand farmers, known for their unwavering commitment to agriculture, continue to uphold their reputation as some of the world’s best farmers, even as they face an array of challenges. These men and women work tirelessly, especially during the summer, a time when many are on holiday. For them, the phrase ‘making hay while the sun shines’ rings literal as they meticulously work with the land and the weather to create optimal conditions for their animals.

The Struggle Behind Food Production

Despite the idyllic image of pastoral life, farmers worldwide grapple with issues that threaten their survival and the sustainability of the industry. Chief among these are the dismally low returns from food production. The cost of producing food often eclipses what is paid in supermarkets, causing significant financial strain on traditional farms. This issue is not unique to New Zealand; it is a troubling global trend. For instance, in the UK, farmers are increasingly exiting the sector, unable to afford subsidizing cheap food for consumers.

Staffing Shortages and Mental Health Concerns

Adding to the challenges are staffing shortages, a problem that mirrors the global landscape. Southland Rural Support Trust wellness coordinator Rachael Nicholson noted a concerning spike in mental health issues among Southland farmers at the end of 2023. A confluence of financial pressures, flooding, employment issues, and isolation led to the Trust receiving twice as many new cases compared to the same quarter a year before.

Reimagining Food Production

While some theorists propose alternative food production methods as a solution, this article underscores the importance of efficient production systems for both food security and environmental conservation. Recognizing the efforts of farmers and growers year-round is crucial to the future of food production. New Zealand’s efficient production of essential amino acids and seasonal produce could significantly contribute to global food resources while minimizing environmental impacts. In this vein, Dairy Women’s Network (DWN) celebrates women’s immense contributions to the sector and those who have stepped up to lead their teams, communities, and the wider industry with motivation and passion.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

