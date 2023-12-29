New Zealand Experiences Surge in Mobile Data Usage During Festive Season

In a significant shift in holiday celebrations, New Zealand witnessed a considerable increase in mobile data usage during the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays. The cellular service provider, OneNZ, reported peak usage times at 8pm and 9pm. The regions of Queenstown and Wanaka, in particular, experienced a 17% surge in mobile data usage on December 25 and 26 compared to the average of the previous four weeks.

Digital Celebrations Drive Data Surge

The total data usage for these two days equated to approximately 36.78 Terabytes (TB), marking an increase of 5.5TB from the preceding period. A spokesperson for OneNZ pointed out that this spike in data usage is a common occurrence in the Southland, Queenstown Lakes, and the Central Otago area during the holiday season. The reason, they explained, is that visitors frequently use their mobile devices to connect with friends and family.

National Increase in Mobile Data Usage

On a national level, the increase was even more pronounced. There was a 23% increase in mobile data usage on Christmas and Boxing Day compared to the same period in the previous year, rising from 2054TB to 2519TB. The data usage across the country peaked at 79TB at 8pm and 86TB at 9pm on both days, according to OneNZ’s report.

Anticipating Further Growth

The festive period is traditionally the busiest time of the year for mobile telecommunications networks, and this trend is expected to continue. OneNZ anticipates more than 30% growth in mobile data usage this coming summer, as the digital revolution continues to transform the way people celebrate and connect.