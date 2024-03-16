For New Zealanders relocated to Israel, the ongoing conflict with Hamas has transformed everyday life into a struggle for safety and community support. Among them, Elinor Sapir, a tech solutions engineer who moved to Tel Aviv in 2019, and Michael Lawrence, a Wellington native living near Jerusalem since 2000, share their experiences amid the escalating violence.

Advertisment

Adapting to Crisis

Sapir, who joined Israel's booming tech scene to advance her career, now finds the industry's innovative capabilities redirected towards crisis management. Amidst the conflict that caught Israel off-guard on a Jewish holy holiday, killing at least 1,800 people from both sides, tech workers are developing AI and computer vision tools to assist in identifying casualties and compiling databases of missing persons. Despite the turmoil, Sapir's community has banded together, leveraging technological skills to aid those affected, embodying a spirit of resilience and unity.

Community Efforts and Personal Stories

Advertisment

Lawrence’s narrative adds a personal dimension, revealing the widespread impact of the conflict on Israeli families. With rockets landing near his home and his eldest daughter called up for army duty, the fear and uncertainty that pervade everyday life are palpable. Yet, the community's response—rallying to support soldiers and affected families—exemplifies the collective strength and solidarity that emerge in times of crisis. Lawrence's efforts to provide for the military and his resolve to stay underline the deep-rooted commitment to aiding the nation's resilience.

Technological Innovation Amidst Conflict

The tech industry's pivot to address wartime needs underscores the vital role of innovation in crisis situations. Companies like Rookout, where Sapir leads a solutions engineering team, have shown remarkable adaptability, prioritizing humanitarian aid over business as usual. This shift not only demonstrates the tech sector's potential to contribute significantly to disaster response but also hints at a strengthened industry post-conflict, driven by a shared sense of purpose and community service.