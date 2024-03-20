New Zealanders living in Israel, including tech innovator Elinor Sapir and charity head Michael Lawrence, detail life amidst the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. Sapir, a prominent figure in Tel Aviv's tech scene, has turned her skills toward aiding the community during these tumultuous times, while Lawrence, a long-time resident near Jerusalem, speaks of the pervasive fear and resilience among Israelis.

Leveraging Technology for Community Support

Elinor Sapir, who moved to Tel Aviv in 2019, has witnessed the vibrant tech industry's shift towards community support in response to the ongoing war. Utilizing AI and computer vision, tech professionals are identifying casualties and compiling databases to assist missing persons. Despite the chaos, Sapir emphasizes the tech community's unity and its role in strengthening the industry's foundation for a post-conflict future.

Personal Stories of Resilience and Fear

Michael Lawrence, residing near Jerusalem since 2000, shares the stark reality of living close to the conflict zone. With missile sirens a common occurrence and his daughter called up for army service, Lawrence highlights the collective effort of Israelis to support each other, despite the fear. He recounts a harrowing experience when his son was unreachable for hours during an attack, underscoring the personal toll of the conflict on families.

International Perspective and Support

Both Sapir and Lawrence, hailing from New Zealand, shed light on the international community's role in understanding and supporting Israel during these times. Sapir actively raises funds and awareness abroad, while Lawrence's story resonates with the global Jewish community and those concerned with the region's stability. Their experiences offer a unique insight into the life of expatriates caught in a war zone, echoing a call for global empathy and assistance.

As New Zealanders abroad share their firsthand experiences, the world gains a deeper understanding of the human aspects behind the headlines. Their stories of innovation, resilience, and community support amidst adversity remind us of the enduring spirit of those facing conflict daily. While the situation in Israel and Gaza remains fraught with uncertainty, the narratives of individuals like Sapir and Lawrence highlight the unyielding hope and collaboration that emerge in times of crisis.