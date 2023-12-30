New Year’s Resolutions: A Glimpse into the Hearts of Auckland’s Samoan Community

In the bustling heart of South Auckland’s Mngere Town Centre, Sulamanaia Manaui Faulalo, from the Samoa Observer, weaved through the throng of people, engaging with the Samoan diaspora as they teetered on the cusp of the New Year. Each conversation echoed the broader values within the Samoan community, underscoring the importance of family, faith, and supporting loved ones.

Family and Education: The Cornerstones of Aspiration

At the heart of the discussion was 70-year-old Vili Ieru from Tuamua, Sagone Savai’i. A strong advocate for family welfare, Ieru stressed the role of education as a crucial pillar for their future. By the same token, Mel-Grace Magele, 22, from Iva and Faala Palauli, Savai’i, articulated her resolution to travel more, while also extending her support to her family, particularly her parents who recently relocated to New Zealand.

Faith: A Beacon in the Coming Year

For many in the Samoan community, faith is a central part of life. This sentiment was mirrored in the resolutions of 71-year-old Saloi Lemauga from Vaitele Uta, who emphasized his intention to devote more time to prayer and church attendance in the coming year. Bengy Tui, 25, from Falealupo, shared a similar aspiration, expressing his desire to save money for holidays while also increasing his participation in church activities.

A Better Tomorrow: Hopes and Wishes

As the year draws to a close, the prospect of a fresh start brings with it a sense of hope. This was reflected in the words of Filipo Faaui Sefuiva, 63, from Salani, Ulutonia, Aleipata, and Afega, who voiced his wish for a long life and a better year ahead, extending New Year’s greetings to his family back in Samoa. Melaia Magele, 43, from Iva and Faala Palauli Savai’i, expressed her hope to continue caring for her family, ensuring her children’s education and church involvement.

These personal narratives, while unique in their specifics, resonate with a common theme of personal improvement, commitment to family, and community engagement. They serve as a testament to the Samoan community’s values and aspirations, setting a tone of optimism and unity as they prepare to welcome the New Year.