en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

New Year’s Resolutions: A Glimpse into the Hearts of Auckland’s Samoan Community

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:34 am EST
New Year’s Resolutions: A Glimpse into the Hearts of Auckland’s Samoan Community

In the bustling heart of South Auckland’s Mngere Town Centre, Sulamanaia Manaui Faulalo, from the Samoa Observer, weaved through the throng of people, engaging with the Samoan diaspora as they teetered on the cusp of the New Year. Each conversation echoed the broader values within the Samoan community, underscoring the importance of family, faith, and supporting loved ones.

Family and Education: The Cornerstones of Aspiration

At the heart of the discussion was 70-year-old Vili Ieru from Tuamua, Sagone Savai’i. A strong advocate for family welfare, Ieru stressed the role of education as a crucial pillar for their future. By the same token, Mel-Grace Magele, 22, from Iva and Faala Palauli, Savai’i, articulated her resolution to travel more, while also extending her support to her family, particularly her parents who recently relocated to New Zealand.

Faith: A Beacon in the Coming Year

For many in the Samoan community, faith is a central part of life. This sentiment was mirrored in the resolutions of 71-year-old Saloi Lemauga from Vaitele Uta, who emphasized his intention to devote more time to prayer and church attendance in the coming year. Bengy Tui, 25, from Falealupo, shared a similar aspiration, expressing his desire to save money for holidays while also increasing his participation in church activities.

A Better Tomorrow: Hopes and Wishes

As the year draws to a close, the prospect of a fresh start brings with it a sense of hope. This was reflected in the words of Filipo Faaui Sefuiva, 63, from Salani, Ulutonia, Aleipata, and Afega, who voiced his wish for a long life and a better year ahead, extending New Year’s greetings to his family back in Samoa. Melaia Magele, 43, from Iva and Faala Palauli Savai’i, expressed her hope to continue caring for her family, ensuring her children’s education and church involvement.

These personal narratives, while unique in their specifics, resonate with a common theme of personal improvement, commitment to family, and community engagement. They serve as a testament to the Samoan community’s values and aspirations, setting a tone of optimism and unity as they prepare to welcome the New Year.

0
New Zealand Society
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Quad Bike Accident Claims Two Lives in Far North - Community Mourns Loss

By Mazhar Abbas

Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment

By Mazhar Abbas

Remembering Sir Michael Hardie Boys: A Life of Dedication and Service

By Mazhar Abbas

Tourism NZ Navigates Economic Pressures as High-Spending Tourists Buck the Trend

By Mazhar Abbas

'Do Not Swim' Warnings Sweep Across Auckland Beaches Due to Sewage Ove ...
@Health · 2 hours
'Do Not Swim' Warnings Sweep Across Auckland Beaches Due to Sewage Ove ...
heart comment 0
Bold Daylight Robbery at Auckland Mall: Michael Hill Jewellery Store Hit Again!

By Mazhar Abbas

Bold Daylight Robbery at Auckland Mall: Michael Hill Jewellery Store Hit Again!
Dramatic Reunion: Teenager Narrowly Avoids Missing Cruise Ship in Dunedin!

By Mazhar Abbas

Dramatic Reunion: Teenager Narrowly Avoids Missing Cruise Ship in Dunedin!
We’ve Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact

By Mazhar Abbas

We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
Quadbike Crash in Peria Leaves Four Hospitalized, Two Missing – Mayor Describes the Incident as ‘Really Tragic

By Mazhar Abbas

Quadbike Crash in Peria Leaves Four Hospitalized, Two Missing – Mayor Describes the Incident as 'Really Tragic
Latest Headlines
World News
India 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
14 seconds
India 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
Transformative Goal-Setting: Enhancing S.M.A.R.T with the '4 Ps' & a Healthy Start to the Year
16 seconds
Transformative Goal-Setting: Enhancing S.M.A.R.T with the '4 Ps' & a Healthy Start to the Year
Bhutan’s Media Arbitrator Warns Political Candidate Over Misuse of Media
21 seconds
Bhutan’s Media Arbitrator Warns Political Candidate Over Misuse of Media
AK Party Gears Up for Pivotal Istanbul Elections: A City's Political Destiny Hangs in the Balance
42 seconds
AK Party Gears Up for Pivotal Istanbul Elections: A City's Political Destiny Hangs in the Balance
14th Amendment Challenge: Trump's Presidential Eligibility in Question
49 seconds
14th Amendment Challenge: Trump's Presidential Eligibility in Question
Clippers Secure Victory Over Grizzlies Despite Leonard's Absence
2 mins
Clippers Secure Victory Over Grizzlies Despite Leonard's Absence
Dak Prescott: A Christmas Surprise from Girlfriend Sarah Jane
3 mins
Dak Prescott: A Christmas Surprise from Girlfriend Sarah Jane
A Decade to Restore UK's Public Services, Predicts Think-Tank
3 mins
A Decade to Restore UK's Public Services, Predicts Think-Tank
Maine Blocks Trump from Presidential Ballot, Citing U.S. Capitol Assault
4 mins
Maine Blocks Trump from Presidential Ballot, Citing U.S. Capitol Assault
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
57 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app