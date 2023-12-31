New Year’s Eve in the Skies: Celebrating Across Time Zones

As the clock ticks towards midnight on New Year’s Eve, most people are preparing to celebrate the arrival of the new year once. But for those aboard international flights, it’s a different story. They have the unique opportunity to usher in the New Year not once, but multiple times, as they cross different time zones and the international date line. This rare spectacle is a testament to the marvel of aviation and the way it has transformed our perception of time.

Flight UA200: A Time Traveling Experience

Revisiting an instance from 2008, passengers aboard a United Airlines flight from Washington Dulles to Sacramento had the privilege of celebrating New Year’s Eve four times over a span of four hours. As the plane journeyed across time zones, passengers marked the start of the new year based on their respective time zones. This unique flight experience is not unusual, as airlines often schedule flights that allow passengers to celebrate New Year’s multiple times.

Two New Year’s Eves, One Flight

Take the case of Air New Zealand’s in-flight services manager, Beauregard Fielding. Fielding has the rare privilege of celebrating two New Year’s Eves. His journey starts in Auckland where he rings in the New Year, only to do so again when he lands in Honolulu after crossing the international date line. This phenomenon underscores the fascinating concept of time as a relative experience.

Celebrations High Above

Airlines like Hawaiian Airlines, Qantas, British Airways, and Virgin Atlantic bring festive joy to their flights with their unique ways of marking the occasion. Passengers are offered accessories like tiaras and glasses, nonalcoholic toasts, countdowns, and even in-flight dancing. One spectacle that often leaves passengers in awe is the view of fireworks displays from high altitude. While the sounds and smells of the fireworks may be absent, the sight of clusters of lights illuminating the clouds in different colors provides a spectacular end to the old year and a stunning welcome to the new.