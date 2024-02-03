New Seismic Hazard Model Sparks Building Standard Reevaluation

The picturesque landscapes of New Zealand are set to face a seismic shift in the realm of construction and building standards. A new seismic hazard model has uncovered the potential for more robust earthquake shaking across vast stretches of the country. The implications of this model are far-reaching, stirring a wave of changes in the construction of new edifices and the reinforcement of existing ones.

Shaking up Building Design Standards

Released 18 months ago, the model has spurred a sweeping review of building design standards, taking into account the most recent advancements in seismic science. The government's key decision, as outlined in the briefing for the incoming Minister Chris Penk, is to integrate this new model into the very fabric of New Zealand's construction industry.

A Blueprint for Safer Structures

Engineering NZ (ENZ) and Standards NZ are on the cusp of unveiling a new Technical Specification. This groundbreaking document will offer designers a set of voluntary guidelines to test new building designs against the rigorous parameters of the new model. While the specification will be open to public consultation, it won't establish definitive legal requirements at this juncture.

However, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is stepping up its game. It is prioritizing support for homeowners, empowering them to make well-informed decisions about seismic risk management and building remediation.

Continued Seismic Assessments under Existing Regulations

While the new specification won't affect the earthquake-prone building system, amendments are being mulled over. For the time being, all seismic assessments will carry on under the Building Act 2004. The Emergency Management Agency has highlighted that even a moderate seismic event could be a tough nut to crack.