Navigating the Waves: The Struggle and Resilience of Pacific Youth in New Zealand

In the heart of Aotearoa/New Zealand, a recent study titled 'Talavou o le Moana' casts a revealing light on the lives of Pacific secondary school students, unveiling a complex tapestry of challenges interwoven with threads of progress and resilience. Authored by Dr. Analosa Veukiso-Ulugia and her team, the report embarks on a journey through the lived experiences of these students, navigating the rough seas of mental health issues, housing insecurity, and racism, while also charting islands of safety, community, and reduced substance abuse.

Advertisment

A Dual Reality: Progress Amidst Persevering Challenges

The report, grounded in the responses of over 1,000 Pacific students who participated in the Youth19 Rangatahi Smart survey, brings to light a significant improvement in the feeling of safety at school, with 85.9% of students in 2019 feeling secure, up from 71.8% in 2001. Similarly, notable decreases in cigarette smoking and binge drinking reflect a positive shift towards healthier lifestyles among Pacific youth. However, beneath these achievements lie deeper, more troubling issues: nearly half of the surveyed students face housing deprivation, more than a third have encountered racism, and a concerning number grapple with mental health challenges, including depressive symptoms and suicidal thoughts.

The Unseen Battles: Mental Health and Housing Insecurity

Advertisment

The mental health statistics among Pacific students are particularly alarming, with almost a quarter reporting significant depressive symptoms and serious thoughts of suicide, and more than one in ten having attempted suicide in the past year. These figures are not just numbers; they represent the silent battles fought in the minds of many Pacific youth, often exacerbated by the stigma surrounding mental health in their communities.

Looking Ahead: The Path to Equitable Futures

Despite the myriad challenges, the report shines a light on the resilience and aspirations of Pacific students. A majority have future plans, though a quarter feel unsupported in their ambitions. This gap between aspiration and support underscores the need for targeted interventions that not only address immediate needs but also empower Pacific youth to realize their full potential.