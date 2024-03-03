Nationwide Campaign Launches to Uphold NZ's Live Animal Export Ban Amid Government Challenge

SAFE is spearheading a nationwide campaign today, urging the new government to uphold New Zealand's landmark ban on live animal export. This initiative seeks to galvanize public support through a parliamentary petition led by Dr. John Hellstrom, a key figure in animal welfare advocacy.

Urgent Call to Action

The prohibition on live exports by sea, established in April 2023, has positioned New Zealand as a global leader in animal welfare practices. This legislative move, strongly supported by the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee and public submissions, is now under threat as the current government proposes to reverse this ban. SAFE CEO Debra Ashton emphasizes the detrimental effects this reversal could have on animal welfare and New Zealand's progressive stance. Highlighting the overwhelming public and agricultural sector's opposition, Ashton underscores the potential regression in animal welfare standards that this policy change would signify.

Public and Farmer Sentiments

Recent findings from Camorra Research, commissioned by SPCA NZ, reveal a profound lack of confidence among New Zealanders regarding the welfare of animals exported live. The data shows an overwhelming majority recognize the hazards and stress associated with long sea voyages for animals, with public trust in the live export industry alarmingly low. Additionally, more than half of the farmers surveyed believe the ban should stay, reflecting a growing consensus against live animal exports both domestically and internationally.

A Global Shift in Perspective

SAFE's campaign draws attention to the global trend of moving away from live animal exports due to animal welfare concerns. Countries such as Australia, Luxembourg, and members of the European Union are reevaluating or have already initiated phase-outs of live animal exports. Ashton warns that revoking New Zealand's ban would not only contradict global progress but also tarnish New Zealand's reputation as a pioneer in animal welfare. The commitment to preventing a backward step in legislation is echoed by Dr. John Hellstrom, who brings over three decades of regulatory experience to the forefront of this campaign.

The effort to maintain the ban on live animal export is not just about preserving New Zealand's global standing in animal welfare but also about ensuring the well-being of countless animals. As the government contemplates this pivotal decision, the voices of citizens, experts, and the international community resound in a collective call to action, urging leaders to prioritize compassion and progress over regressive policies.